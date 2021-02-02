 
 

Blake Lively Grateful for Sophie Turner's Support After She Shares Her Post-Baby Body Insecurities

The 'Gossip Girl' alum and the 'Game of Thrones' actress are showing support for each other through social media posts after the former got candid about her struggles post-giving birth to her third child.

  Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively is grateful for Sophie Turner's support. Having found herself being praised by the "Game of Thrones" actress over her candid confession about her post-baby body insecurities, the Serena van der Woodsen of "Gossip Girl" took to social media to express her gratitude.

Blake's honesty about her post-birth struggles was applauded by Sophie on Sunday, January 31. Reposting the 33-year-old's Instagram Story revelation, the wife of Joe Jonas gushed, "Yes @blakelively one more time for the people in the back!!!" In response, the mom of three reposted the English native's Story and penned, "Queen of the North everyone."

Blake Lively's IG Story

Blake Lively thanked Sophie Turner for supporing her after sharing her post-baby body insecurities.

The wife of Ryan Reynolds opened up about insecurities over her postpartum body on Friday, January 29. Making use of Instagram Story, she confessed how she really felt when she had difficulties in finding designer clothes after giving birth to her third daughter Betty.

Sharing a photo of herself in a chic black outfit on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2019, "The Shallows" actress explained, "I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from (online retailer) @netaporter to make this pretty outfit. Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth." She added, "And so many clothes from stores didn't fit either. So. Many."

"It doesn't send a great message to women when their bodies don't fit into what brands have to offer. It's alienating and confusing. And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back," she went on. "That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby's entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn't fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect (sic)."

Blake and her husband, Ryan, welcomed their third child, Betty, in October 2019. In addition to the 16-month-old baby girl, the twosome are also parents to two other daughters, five-year-old James and three-year-old Inez.

