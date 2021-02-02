P. Diddy Trolled Over 'Atrocious' Handwriting in Gift Card for Summer Walker

Instagram Celebrity

Poking fun at the hip-hop icon's handwriting, one Instagram user comments on the platform, 'Must've been some crazy turbulence on that plane he was on because...'

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker was understandably excited to receive a gift box of longstanding luxury label Chanel from Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. The "CPR" songstress took to her Instagram account to rave about the gift but one other thing that caught fans' attention instead.

The post featured a picture of a gift card with a handwritten message from the hip-hop icon to the R&B star. The note read, "To Summer 1 of My Greatest Voices EVER Thank You Love Diddy," but Diddy's handwriting made it hard to read, leading fans to mock him over that.

"look like he was given her name location out to the police on 48 hours," one fan joked in an Instagram comment. "that handwriting is ATROCIOUS," another user added. Meanwhile, someone else noted, "i had a stroke trying to figure out what he's saying."

The trolling continued as one asked, "Did he write it with his feet?" Joking, another person commented, "Must've been some crazy turbulence on that plane he was on because..." Some others likened the handwriting to a first grader's.

That aside, Diddy is currently spending much-needed quality time with his family amid COVID-19 lockdown. In a recent interview, he admitted that he hadn't always been as present as he needed to be for his children over the years, but he realized that the lockdown gave him an opportunity to be with his kids more.

"For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground and I wasn't taking enough time for my family and for myself. It's really been a blessing," the rapper shared with music industry icon Clive Davis on Saturday, January 30. "I lost [Kim Porter], the mother of my children and the time that (my kids and I) were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family. For me, it's been a blessing but really using the time to become a better father and a better person."