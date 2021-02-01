 
 

Blake Lively Reflects on Her 'Silly' Insecurity Post-Giving Birth to Third Child

Blake Lively Reflects on Her 'Silly' Insecurity Post-Giving Birth to Third Child
Instagram
Celebrity

Sharing a photo of herself in a chic black outfit on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in 2019, the 'Gossip Girl' alum complains that having no couture option was 'alienating and confusing.'

  • Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Blake Lively was made to feel "insecure" in her postpartum body after failing to find designer clothes in larger sizes.

The "Gossip Girl" star reveals her body confidence took a big hit following the birth of her third child, daughter Betty, in October, 2019 because there were hardly any couture options to choose from as she returned to work on the promotional trail.

In a series of Instagram Story posts on Friday, January 29, she shared a photo of herself in a chic black outfit on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2019 and explained, "I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from (online retailer) @netaporter to make this pretty outfit. Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn't fit either. So. Many."

"It doesn't send a great message to women when their bodies don't fit into what brands have to offer," she continued. "It's alienating and confusing. And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back."

  See also...

Blake Lively's IG Story

Blake Lively opened up about insecurity she felt post-giving birth.

"That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby's entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn't fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect (sic)."

Blake shares Betty with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The couple also has daughters James, five, and Inez, three.

Back in 2018, the actress also shared about dealing with post-baby body. "Turns out you can't lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don't look like all the bikini models," she said at the time. "...10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud."

You can share this post!

Halle Berry Makes Sure Son Is Aware About Harmful Gender Stereotypes From Early Age

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43
Related Posts
Blake Lively Calls Ryan Reynolds 'Lost Soul' and 'Animal' in Hilarious Birthday Tribute

Blake Lively Calls Ryan Reynolds 'Lost Soul' and 'Animal' in Hilarious Birthday Tribute

Blake Lively Puts Doodling Skills to Good Use in Celebration of Ryan Reynolds' First-Time Voting

Blake Lively Puts Doodling Skills to Good Use in Celebration of Ryan Reynolds' First-Time Voting

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Hand Over $200K to NAACP in the Wake of George Floyd's Death

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Hand Over $200K to NAACP in the Wake of George Floyd's Death

Blake Lively Tempted to 'Swipe Right' for Ryan Reynolds' Trainer

Blake Lively Tempted to 'Swipe Right' for Ryan Reynolds' Trainer

Most Read
Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member
Celebrity

Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Megan Thee Stallion Spices Up Fitness Regime by Taking Pole Dancing Class

Megan Thee Stallion Spices Up Fitness Regime by Taking Pole Dancing Class

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials