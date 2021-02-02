 
 

Dave Grohl Reflects on Nirvana's 'Dysfunction' as He Compares It to Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl Reflects on Nirvana's 'Dysfunction' as He Compares It to Foo Fighters
Music

While describing his musical relationship with his Nirvana bandmates Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic as 'a match made in heaven,' the rocker admits he wasn't as close to them as he is to Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins.

  • Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Before performing with Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl was part of one of music icons, Nirvana. But despite its worldwide fame, the Kurt Cobain-led band didn't last song, as it disbanded in 1994 following the vocalist's suicide in 1994.

Now, in a new interview with The Big Issue, Grohl reflected on the "dysfunction" that he felt existed within his old band as he compared it to his current band Foo Fighters. While describing his musical relationship with his Nirvana bandmates Cobain and Krist Novoselic as "a match made in heaven," the rocker admitted he wasn't as close to them as he is to Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins.

"But personally it was a bit off, to be honest," he spoke candidly to the site. "Of course we loved each other. We were friends. But, you know, there was a dysfunction in Nirvana that a band like Foo Fighters doesn't have."

The 52-year-old musician went on detailing his relationship with the late Cobain and his former bandmate Novoselic. "Was I close to Kurt, as I am to Taylor Hawkins? No," he admitted. "I did live with Krist and his wife when I first joined the band. I think it lasted a month and then they kicked me out, but we always had this sort of loving connection, and it was made even more so after Kurt died. When I see Krist now, I hug him like family. But back then we were young, and the world was just so strange."

  See also...

Despite their "emotional dysfunction," Grohl said he and his former bandmates always connected through music. "But that emotional dysfunction in Nirvana was relieved when we put on instruments. If the music hadn't worked, we wouldn't have been there together," he explained.

Grohl added, "I truly believe that there's some people you can only communicate with musically. And sometimes that's an even greater, deeper communication. There are people that I might feel a little awkward talking to but once we strap on instruments, it's like they're the love of my life."

Following the end of Nirvana, Grohl admitted he wasn't sure if he "ever wanted to play music again." He opened up, "There was a particular trauma after the end of Nirvana that lasted for a while, but, you know, I think that love of music I had when I was a child eclipsed everything and I realized that music was going to be the thing that would write me out of that depression."

"For a while there I wasn't sure if I ever wanted to play music again. But it came back. And thankfully, just as I had hoped, it healed me," he shared. Grohl formed Foo Fighters in 1994, starting it as a one-man project before recruiting more members.

You can share this post!

'Bachelor' Recap: Two Villains Are Eliminated After Matt James' Confrontation

Blake Lively Grateful for Sophie Turner's Support After She Shares Her Post-Baby Body Insecurities
Related Posts
Dave Grohl on His Drum Battle Against 10-Year-Old Nandi Bushell: I 'Concede Defeat'

Dave Grohl on His Drum Battle Against 10-Year-Old Nandi Bushell: I 'Concede Defeat'

Dave Grohl Concedes Defeat to 10-Year-Old Girl in Drum Battle

Dave Grohl Concedes Defeat to 10-Year-Old Girl in Drum Battle

Dave Grohl Answers 10-Year-Old Girl's Virtual Drum-Off Challenge

Dave Grohl Answers 10-Year-Old Girl's Virtual Drum-Off Challenge

Dave Grohl Lends His Vocals to Charity Song for Covid-19 Relief Effort

Dave Grohl Lends His Vocals to Charity Song for Covid-19 Relief Effort

Most Read
Artist of the Week: Sabrina Carpenter
Music

Artist of the Week: Sabrina Carpenter

Jhene Aiko Looks Back at Clash of Emotions Caused by Grammy Nominations And Uncle's Death

Jhene Aiko Looks Back at Clash of Emotions Caused by Grammy Nominations And Uncle's Death

Diane Warren Compares Selling Her Song Catalogue to Selling Her Soul

Diane Warren Compares Selling Her Song Catalogue to Selling Her Soul

Clean Bandit Opens Up About Unsuccessful Attempt in Getting Lewis Capaldi Collaboration

Clean Bandit Opens Up About Unsuccessful Attempt in Getting Lewis Capaldi Collaboration

Justin Timberlake Names Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott as His Dream Collaborators

Justin Timberlake Names Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott as His Dream Collaborators

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Stays Atop Billboard 200 Chart in Its Third Week

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Stays Atop Billboard 200 Chart in Its Third Week

Marilyn Manson's Record Label Cuts Ties With Rocker Amid Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson's Record Label Cuts Ties With Rocker Amid Evan Rachel Wood Abuse Allegations

Dave Grohl Reflects on Nirvana's 'Dysfunction' as He Compares It to Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl Reflects on Nirvana's 'Dysfunction' as He Compares It to Foo Fighters

The Weeknd to Perform His Super Bowl Halftime Show Set Live Despite COVID Safety Fears

The Weeknd to Perform His Super Bowl Halftime Show Set Live Despite COVID Safety Fears