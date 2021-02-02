Berlin Film Festival Composes 2021 Jury Out of Golden Bear Winners

Movie

About the selected jury, artistic director Carlo Chatrian claims they express not only different ways of making uncompromising films and creating bold stories but also represent a part of Berlinale's history.

The Berlin Film Festival has unveiled a jury of Golden Bear winners - its top accolade - for the 71st edition.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the jury, comprised of Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, Israeli director Nadav Lapid, Romania director Adina Pintilie, Hungary director Ildiko Enyedi, Italian director Gianfranco Rosi and Bosnian director Jasmila Zbanic, will view the competition films in a movie theatre in Berlin. And this year there will be no jury president.

Artistic director Carlo Chatrian told Variety, "I'm happy and honored that six filmmakers I admire a great deal have enthusiastically accepted our invitation to take part in this unique edition."

"They express not only different ways of making uncompromising films and creating bold stories but also they represent a part of the history of the Berlinale. In this moment in time, it is meaningful and a great sign of hope that the Golden Bear winners will be in Berlin watching films in a theater and finding a way to support their colleagues."

Juries will decide on the prizes from the Competition, Berlinale Shorts, Encounters and Generation sections, and announce the award-winners during the Industry Event. From June 9-20, the festival will hold physical screenings for the public, with the filmmakers attending, in what is billed as a Summer Special.

Chatrian and the various festival section heads is set to publish their film selections from February 8-11. On February 8, the Retrospective and Generation lineups will be announced as Berlinale Shorts, Forum and Forum Expanded on February 9 while Encounters, Panorama and Perspektive Deutsches Kino on February 10. On February 11, they will announce Competition and Berlinale Special. On the same day, Chatrian and Rissenbeek will hold a video presentation at 11 a.m. CET to present this year's festival format.