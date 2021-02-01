Monique Samuels Says She'll 'Never' Be Back to 'RHOP': 'The Hate Is Real'

Instagram TV

In a new interview, the reality TV star, who made headlines for her physical altercation with Candiace Dillard, also reveals that 'the third part of the reunion' is like the 'tip of the iceberg' for her.

AceShowbiz - Monique Samuels discussed her plan after exiting "The Real Housewives of Potomac" in a new interview. Speaking with HollywoodLife.com, the 37-year-old TV star shared that she's "not interested in that at all" to return to the Bravo reality TV show.

"I will never be back on that show because too much has happened and to me, if people were really genuine and they really feel any type of remorse as they try to hold me accountable at a time that I wasn't ready," Monique revealed. "Some of these ladies have done some really nasty, disgusting things and I've not had one apology in my direction. My husband has not been apologized too."

Monique had a brutal physical fight with fellow Housewife Candiace Dillard which played out in season 5 of the show. The two filed assault lawsuits against each other though the charges were eventually dismissed. Monique herself showed remorse for being too aggressive as she apologized to the cast members including Candiace. Despite that, she was cornered by host Andy Cohen during the reunion special, prompting viewers to drag him online.

"We don't feel we were treated unfairly -- We were treated unfairly," Monique said. "Without a shadow of a doubt, we were. If you could’ve heard some of the questions that weren't shown, it was like guns a blazin' in my direction."

Of Andy, Monique continued saying, "After we filmed the reunion, he actually complimented me and said I did all 11 hours and didn't break a sweat. He was proud that I was able to hang in there for such a tough reunion and that was pretty much the last parts of the conversation. I have not heard or seen -- nothin'."

In the interview, Monique also revealed that "the third part of the reunion" was like the "tip of the iceberg" for her. "When they asked me to come back I was like, 'Oh, OK, well let me go ahead and come back and redeem myself and have a great season 6,' and I had the intention and hopes that they would show what really happened for the last, final part of the reunion. And when that didn't happen, I was like, 'Wow. Why am I here exactly?' " she explained.

"I'm not here for the money. I'm here for the platform. I'm like, 'This is just to much!' The hate is real, so I was like, 'You know what? I don't have to deal with this, so I'm not.' "