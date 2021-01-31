 
 

Actress Marie Harmon Passes Away at 97

Actress Marie Harmon Passes Away at 97
The 'El Paso Kid' actress, who was also known as the mother of Runaways rocker Cherie Currie, has passed away at the age of 97 from natural causes in Los Angeles.

  • Jan 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Marie Harmon, the mother of Runaways rocker Cherie Currie, has died.

She passed away from natural causes in Los Angeles on Monday (25Jan21), aged 97.

Harmon's daughter, "The Hangover" actress Sondra Currie, shared the news of her passing on Instagram, paying tribute to her "gorgeous" mother.

"She really was stupendous. Safe flight, Mom," Sondra wrote.

"She led an amazing life, full of grit & determination & lots of love & compassion!" Sondra continued. "I'm so proud of her Spirit! Shine on, Mom... I'm lucky u hatched me (sic)."

Harmon rose to fame in the 1940s in westerns like "The El Paso Kid" and "Springtime in Texas". She also had credits in films like "Secret Beyond the Door", "Killer McCoy", "Night Time in Nevada", and "Not Wanted".

However, she later became best known as Cherie's mum and was portrayed in 2010 biopic "The Runaways" by Tatum O'Neal.

Meanwhile, Dakota Fanning starred as Cherie, Kristen Stewart as bandmate Joan Jett, and Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough as Cherie's sister, singer Marie Currie.

In the wake of Marie Harmon's passing, Cherie Currie paid tribute on Twitter, "Rest in peace mom."

She additionally issued a statement, "Our darling mother Marie Harmon was a fantastic comedic actress! She never shared her movies with us kids. Had I known the great stock I came from I would have taken myself seriously as an actor. Though she gave up the glitz to have us kids she never lost the glamour. A true star to the end and we will miss her beauty and wit every single day."

