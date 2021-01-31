Anna Konkle Bares Baby Bump as She's Due to Give Birth 'Any Second Now'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'PEN15' actress is gearing up for her role as a first-time mother after announcing on social media that she is pregnant with her first child with Alex Anfanger.

AceShowbiz - Actress Anna Konkle is pregnant with her first child - and she's due "any second now."

The "PEN15" star took to Instagram on Thursday (28Jan21) to share her baby news, confessing she's waited so long to make the announcement she is expecting to go into labour imminently.

Alongside a series of photos of herself and her baby daddy, Alex Anfanger, and her bare baby bump, she wrote, "It only took me nine months to post but the family is expanding any second now."

Konkle's pregnancy reveal emerges two months after Maya Erskine, her co-creator and co-star in the adult comedy series, revealed she is also expecting her first child - and is engaged to her boyfriend, actor Michael Angarano.

Celebrating Konkle's social media announcement on Friday, Erskine posted pictures of the close pals showing off their bulging bellies on her Instagram Stories timeline and captioned one, "BFFs (best friends forever) making some future bffs."

Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano made their relationship Instagram official in September 2019. "Ohhh look who it is sitting right behind me completely randomly at an awards show in which we were both nominated who I also happen to be in love with," he captioned their selfie at the Emmy Awards where they were both nominated.

Besides preparing for parenthood, the couple are joining forces for a new road trip movie called "Sacramento". They will play longtime friends forced to face the challenges of their relationship during a trip up the U.S. west coast from Los Angeles to Sacramento, California. Angarano will also direct the film, which has Michael Cera in the supporting role.