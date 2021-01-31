These Celebrities Rave About Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Celebrity

As the world is eager to gradually usher in the old normal, a number of public figures who have got their shots try to get rid of people's doubt about the safety of the vaccine.

AceShowbiz - Almost a year of living in fear of contracting the novel coronavirus that constrains people to stay at home and limits various activities, there's finally hope of better days with the discovery of COVID-19 vaccine in several countries. Developed after months of research, the vaccine is expected to give one immunity to the virus and in turn ensure the individual's safety while the world hopes to gradually bring life back to the old normal.

Despite some controversies and speculations regarding the safety of the vaccine, it has been finally officially approved and many put their trust to the researchers and experts who helped develop the vaccine. Among those early receivers were well-known public figures, who even raved about getting the shot. By making public their feelings and reactions to receiving the injection, they also encouraged others to get rid of any doubt about the vaccine and get theirs when their turn comes.

Below are some celebrities who have shared their positive accounts of receiving the vaccine.

1. Ian McKellen Instagram Ian McKellen couldn't be happier to have received the Pfizer vaccine. After receiving his first dose of the vaccine, he admitted to feeling "euphoric" to be vaccinated at Queen Mary's University Hospital in London. Calling it "a very special day," the "Lord of the Rings" star said on Instagram, "Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations, the take up amongst the older generation will be 100% - it ought to be - because you're having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to - you're doing your bit for society." He added on Twitter, "I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone."

2. Hank Aaron WENN/Dan Jackman Hank Aaron felt pride after being injected with the COVID-19 vaccination. "[Getting vaccinated] makes me feel wonderful," the retired MLB star told The Associated Press. "I don't have any qualms about it at all, you know. I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this. ... It's just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country." He expressed his hope that his willingness to be vaccinated would inspire others to do the same. "I was proud to get the COVID-19 vaccine earlier today at Morehouse School of Medicine. I hope you do the same!" so the Hall of Famer added. Hank, sadly, passed away a few weeks after getting the injection, though the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office said that the baseball legend died of natural causes unrelated to the COVID shot. Hank Aaron tweeted after getting his COVID-19 vaccine.

3. Patrick Stewart WENN/Avalon Following in the footsteps of his "X-Men" co-star Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart got his several days later, albeit at a place which is thousand miles apart. The 80-year-old English actor also shared about his experience on social media, posting a video of him getting the injection at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles while captioning it, "How do we say thank you to the health workers and scientists for their sacrifice and service? Receive the vaccine as soon as one can to lessen their load and keep wearing a mask to protect fellow citizens. In my 80th year, I am grateful and hopeful for better days ahead." He said that he waited in line for four hours to get his shot, but he said it was worth the wait. After all, nothing good comes easy.

4. Joan Collins Instagram Joan Collins also wanted to ease people's worry about getting vaccinated. "I just really want to tell anybody who is worried about it, there is nothing to worry about," the "Dynasty" alum told "Good Morning Britain". "It was the easiest thing. Just like a little scratch and there was no pain at all. And I had no after-effects and I felt absolutely fine. I went home and I had a drink, even." The 87-year-old soap legend added, "Do go. Please, go. Honestly, I believe that the only way we're going to get over this pandemic is for everybody to get vaccinated as soon as they possibly can." She went on sharing a picture of her getting the shot on Instagram, bragging about getting it on the same day Queen Elizabeth II got hers.

5. Joe Biden Instagram As the new leader of the U.S., Joe Biden wanted to set example of why people need to get vaccinated. The president got his first dose before his inauguration and encouraged others to go the same. "I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it's available, to take the vaccine," he said. "There's nothing to worry about. I'm looking forward to the second shot." The 78-year-old got his second dose on January 11 and gushed on Twitter, "Just like the first dose, it was safe, quick, and painless. I urge everyone to get vaccinated once it’s your turn. Because only together can we save lives and beat this virus."

6. Alex George Instagram Alex George felt emotional after receiving his shot. As a doctor, the season 4 "Love Island" participant realized how previous the COVID-19 vaccine is. "I HAVE HAD THE VACCINE!! We have all been hoping for a vaccine ever since this virus appeared. Felt quite emotional having the jab, it has been a hard year!" he wrote on Instagram, adding, "I am so glad there is light at the end of the tunnel." Alex went on expressing his gratitude to "everyone working so hard to roll this out" as he described the process as "a quick jab then back to work for me!"

7. Tyler Perry BET Tyler Perry showed there's nothing wrong about being "skeptical" at first, but once he spoke to doctors who answered all his questions, he doesn't feel any hesitation anymore. "Once I got all of the information, found out the researchers, I was very, very happy," the actor/filmmaker said on "CBS This Morning". Tyler admitted he "woke up with some aches and pains" after taking the second dose, but felt fine after taking some Advil. He's now even working on an informative TV special, which he will show footage of him getting the vaccine and discuss the stigma around the vaccine for the black community with doctors.

8. Steve Martin WENN Steve Martin couldn't forget to insert a joke in his reaction to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Being one of the first celebrities who got the injection because of his age, the actor/comedian informed his fans and followers on Twitter, "Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I'm 75. Ha!" On another positive note, he added, "The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliche @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science."

9. Sean Penn Twitter Sean Penn may have had a lot of moments when he felt lucky and one of them was when he got his COVID-19 vaccine. The "Into the Wild" actor expressed his feelings on Twitter, sharing a photo of him receiving the vaccine and writing along with it, "I'm a lucky man. Lucky to work alongside the @LAFD & our great frontline @CoreResponse staff, our partners at Carbon Health, USC, & Curative Lab." As the co-founder of CORE, a global response organization which currently tests for COVID and administers vaccines across the country, he pleaded for support, "We test & vaccinate thousands per day. We need your support to get more people lucky. Text CORE to 707070 to donate." Sean Penn felt lucky after getting his vaccine.

10. Arnold Schwarzenegger Instagram Arnold Schwarzenegger knows how to use his influence on others for good use. The former bodybuilder-turned-actor encouraged others to follow in his footsteps after he got his vaccine on January 20. He shared a video of him getting the shot. In the video, he jokingly told the administer, "Put that needle down," but the former California Governor was more than willing to receive it as he raved about it. "Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine," he wrote in the caption, before using his famous "Terminator" line to urge people to "come with me if you want to live!"