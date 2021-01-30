Suspect in Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Mocks Her for Dialing 911 During Heist in Tell-All Book

Instagram Celebrity

One of the crooks who allegedly robbed the reality TV star at a Paris hotel in 2016 is releasing a tell-all book containing strange and star-studded details of the heist.

AceShowbiz - Having been accused of crime, a suspect in Kim Kardashian Paris robbery is apparently trying to squeeze every penny that he can get from the case. One of the crooks who is accused of robbing the reality TV star at a Paris hotel in 2016 has written a tell-all book about the heist.

In the book, Yunice Abbas shares stunning and star-studded details of the crime targetting the SKIMS founder. According to an excerpt published in the French magazine Closer, the crook pokes fun at the mother of four for dialing 911 for help, despite being in France, where the U.S. emergency line was useless.

"Our two beauties stubbornly tried to call 911," he mocks Kim and her secretary, who was with the star during the ordeal. "The emergency call number for the US. Not very efficient when you are in Paris," he adds.

Yunice also reveals that he ended up with Kim's cellphone and got starstruck when singer Tracy Chapman called. He just crossed paths with a police officer after the robbery when he heard the star's phone ring inside a bag containing her snatched jewelry. He picked it up and saw the "Fast Car" singer's name popping up.

"At the moment that I heard a police car, the sound of the phone made me jump. To my incredulous eyes, [Tracy's] name appeared on the phone's screen. It's not possible. I must be hallucinating," he recalls in the book titled "I Sequestered Kim Kardashian", which is set to come out February 4.

In the book, Yunice additionally details how he executed the crime. He says he and the group of crooks enlisted elderly accomplices to scout the hotel before snatching the jewels. He brags, "What's more reassuring than the elderly, who are as peaceful as they are anonymous, to gather a maximum of information on scene."

The thieves got away with $10 million in jewelry, including two Cartier diamond bracelets, a gold Jacob necklace, earrings with diamonds made by Loraine Schwarz and Kim's huge diamond ring from her husband Kanye West. Though the suspects have been arrested, the jewelry was never recovered.