Coachella and Stagecoach Officially Canceled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Riverside County's public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser reveals in an order that the decision is made due to 'concerns of a fall resurgence of Covid-19.'

Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - There will be no Coachella and Stagecoach this year as well. Nearly eight months after Coachella and Stagecoach were postponed for a second time due to COVID-19, Riverside County health officials have announced that the festivals have been canceled indefinitely.

"The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival currently scheduled for April 2021 are hereby canceled," the county's public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said in an order on Friday, January 30. Kaiser went on noting that the decision was made due to "concerns of a fall resurgence of Covid-19."

The order continued, "If COVID-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk." It didn't mention whether they show will be canceled for all of 2021 or rescheduled to 2022.

The annual festivals, which were held at the 78-acre Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, were initially scheduled for April 2020 but then were postponed to October due to coronavirus global pandemic. However in June of the same year, Kaiser announced that the festivals would be postponed once again.

A statement read at the time, "Coachella weekend one will take place April 9-11, 2021 and weekend two will be April 16 – 18, 2021. Stagecoach is set for April 23-25, 2021. We look forward to sharing our new lineups and more information. We can't wait to be together in the desert again when it is safe."

Rage Against the Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Run the Jewels, Calvin Harris, Travis Scott (II), Thom Yorke, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, FKA Twigs and Fatboy Slim were among those included in the 2020 lineup.

As of now, Riverside County has recorded 271,910 confirmed cases of the virus. Meanwhile, 3,091 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.