John Stamos' Son 'Crying' as He's in Self-Isolation After 3rd COVID-19 Exposure

The former 'Full House' star shares with his Twitter followers that his 2-year-old son William goes to bed and wakes up 'crying because he can't be with his father.'

Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - John Stamos' temporary separation from his family has apparently dampened his young son's spirit. Finding himself in self-isolation after being exposed to COVID-19 for the third time, the actor famous as Jesse Katsopolis on "Full House" lamented over the fact that William "Billy" Christopher was "crying" over him.

Revealing the 2-year-old's agony was the 57-year-old father himself. On Friday, January 29, he wrote on Twitter, "My son went to bed last night crying and woke up crying cause he can't be with his father. I'm grateful to have a job, it's a privilege at this time. I was exposed to the virus for the 3rd time, and have to isolate again for another 10 days!"

In another tweet, the former "Fuller House" star reminded his followers to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. "I feel my job is doing what they can to keep us safe. But people, please follow the rules - your actions affect so many more lives than just your own. Thanks," he pleaded.

John has since been showered with support by his fans. One noted, "That is awful that your son can't be around his daddy. I'm sorry, air hugs." Another replied, "I wish you the best John, we've had a similar situation, here's to ten days passing quickly with no problems." A third chimed in, "Stay safe x."

John shares Billy with his actress wife Caitlin McHugh. Around two weeks prior, he shared on Instagram a picture of the toddler kissing his mom's forehead. "#GratefulFlow I try to do this many times a day until I don't have to think about it. Grateful for my healthy family," he first raved.

The ex-husband of Rebecca Romijn went on to list things he is grateful for. "That I have the privilege of going to work right now. Grateful that I still love our country and I'm looking forward to a new year. The sunshine today. My health. My sobriety. Grateful for our strength as a nation. Grateful for my wife's freckles," he pointed out.