George Clooney to Tackle New 'Buck Rogers' Series as Executive Producer

WENN/Phil Lewis TV

The 'Catch-22' actor is currently not signed up to appear in the new show that is said to be Legendary's 'prestige limited series' and be developed as a 'starring vehicle' for him.

Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - George Clooney is set to produce a new "Buck Rogers" TV series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney will executive produce the new show with his Smokehouse partner Grant Heslov. And while he's currently not signed up to appear in the series, it's reportedly being developed as a "starring vehicle" for him.

The project is being developed as a "prestige limited series" by Legendary, with the hopes that it can also launch a film and animated spinoff if successful.

Buck Rogers first appeared in Philip Francis Nowlan's 1928 novel "Armageddon 2419 A.D", before going on to land his own comic strip - which told the story of how Rogers was trapped in a coal mine during a cave-in, before waking up 500 years in the future.

The comic strip, which also prompted other newspapers to launch strips such as "Flash Gordon" and "John Carter of Mars", ran until 1967.

It's not the first time it's been adapted into a TV series. However, the two TV shows in 1950 and 1979 were both short-lived.

Clooney has not appeared on the small screen since "Catch-22" in 2019.

That aside, Clooney has been flaunting her happy marriage to Amal Clooney. The "Ocean's Eleven" star revealed in a new interview that they kept their tradition to exchange love letters despite spending more time than ever together under the same roof due to COVID-19 lockdown.

"Even in lockdown, I'll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she'll write a letter and leave it under the pillow," the actor told AARP the Magazine. "I'm a big believer in letters. I have letters from Paul Newman, Walter Cronkite, Gregory Peck. I have them framed. I put them in the house."