Megan Thee Stallion Spices Up Fitness Regime by Taking Pole Dancing Class
Shortly after kicking off her 'Hottie bootcamp', the 'Savage' hitmaker shares her attempt at tacking a new exercise routine and admits she finds it 'way harder than she ever thought it would be.'

  • Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion has taken up pole dancing to kick her new fitness regime into high gear.

Earlier this month, the "Savage" star embarked on her new healthy diet and exercise routine, which she has nicknamed "Hottie bootcamp", and now she has tried her hand at working the pole.

Sharing footage of her strenuous one-on-one class on Instagram, she wrote, "POLE DANCING IS THEE HARDEST WORK OUT IVE EVER DONE (sic)..."

"Sometimes doing the same work outs or working out in the same places becomes a lil boring/ repetitious for me so I had to spice it up a little bit and take a pole class," she explained. "This s**t kicked my a** but I'm definitely going back...!"

Towards the end of the clip, Megan vows to keep up with the tough classes, as she confesses, "This was way harder than I ever thought it would be, and I'm leaving this place with a 20-pack!"

Earlier this week, Megan shared before-and-after pictures of herself following the completion of her one-week program. Along with the photos, she wrote on Monday, January 25, "#HOTTIEBOOTCAMP WEEK 1 complete. we got a lil results or whateverrrrr swipe to see the progress."

Prior to that, the "Hot Girl Summer" femcee marked the launch of the program with a post which read, "Thee last cheat meal. So 'Hottie Bootcamp' in my house is officially starting!" She also explained her reason to start the program, "It's not necessarily a weight loss journey but a health journey. Y'all will be experiencing this with me every step of the way, real healthy girl s**t."

