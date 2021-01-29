 
 

Justin Bieber Shares Intimate Clips With Hailey Bieber in 'Anyone' Alternate Music Video

Music

The 'Lonely' singer cuddles up with his model wife in the grainy black-and-white footage which puts the highlight on the 24-year-old daughter of Stephen Baldwin as his muse.

  • Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has dropped a new music video for his latest single "Anyone". The alternate version of the clip offers a look at life through the Canadian artist's perspective as it reflects his admiration of his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The video directed by Joe Termini includes grainy black-and-white footage that shows some intimate moments between the 26-year-old pop star and his model wife as they cuddle in bed. The rest of the scenes mostly put the highlight on Hailey as his muse as she poses on the cliff, swims and boards a yacht among other activities.

"You are the only one I'll ever love (I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)/ Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone (I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)," Justin aptly sings to the love of his life in the chorus. "Lookin' back on my life, you're the only good I've ever done (Ever done)/ Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone (Anyone), not anyone."

  See also...

Justin also raved about his wife on his Twitter account. "You," he posted on Thursday, January 28 with a string of heart emojis alongside a snippet of the video called "Anyone (On The Road)".

Justin released "Anyone" on January 1 along with its first music video, which sees the "Love Yourself" hitmaker portraying a 1940s boxer whose powerful love for his other half inspires him to train, fight and eventually overcome a potential K.O. on his journey to becoming a champion. Actress Zoey Deutch plays Justin's love interest in the video.

The single, which followed up his 2020 track "Monster", has peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his 22nd top 10 in the United States. "Anyone" along with "Holy" featuring Chance the Rapper, "Lonely" with Benny Blanco and "Monster" with Shawn Mendes will be featured on Justin's upcoming new album, Def Jam executive vp/head of promotion Nicki Farag has confirmed to Billboard.

You can share this post!

'Bachelor' Contestant Victoria Larson Addresses the 'Bullying' Accusations

Katherine Heigl 'Pissed Off' for Being Described as 'Difficult' Actress
Related Posts
Justin Bieber Says He Was 'Hurting' and 'Angry at God' During 2014 DUI Arrest

Justin Bieber Says He Was 'Hurting' and 'Angry at God' During 2014 DUI Arrest

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share Pics From Romantic Hawaii Vacation

Justin Bieber Distances Self From Hillsong Church Amid Reports of Him Studying to Become Minister

Justin Bieber Distances Self From Hillsong Church Amid Reports of Him Studying to Become Minister

Justin Bieber Gets Dwayne Johnson's Support in Challenging Tom Cruise to Boxing Match

Justin Bieber Gets Dwayne Johnson's Support in Challenging Tom Cruise to Boxing Match

Most Read
Cardi B Reacts to Being Dragged Into DaniLeigh's 'Yellow Bone' Colorism Controversy
Music

Cardi B Reacts to Being Dragged Into DaniLeigh's 'Yellow Bone' Colorism Controversy

Vivica A. Fox Thinks DaniLeigh's 'Yellow Bone' Is for DaBaby's Baby Mama

Vivica A. Fox Thinks DaniLeigh's 'Yellow Bone' Is for DaBaby's Baby Mama

Erica Banks Reveals If She Wants to Collab With Labelmate Megan Thee Stallion: 'It's All Business'

Erica Banks Reveals If She Wants to Collab With Labelmate Megan Thee Stallion: 'It's All Business'

Deen Castronovo Confirms The Dead Daisies Exit: It Gives Me Time With My Family

Deen Castronovo Confirms The Dead Daisies Exit: It Gives Me Time With My Family

Phil Collins' Ex-Wife Auctions Off His Gold Records as She Moves Out of His House

Phil Collins' Ex-Wife Auctions Off His Gold Records as She Moves Out of His House

Olivia Newton-John Spills on the Real Story Behind Her Hit Duet With Her Daughter

Olivia Newton-John Spills on the Real Story Behind Her Hit Duet With Her Daughter

Sabrina Carpenter Looks Forward to Evolving as Artist After Signed to Island Records

Sabrina Carpenter Looks Forward to Evolving as Artist After Signed to Island Records

Foo Fighters and Perfume Genius to Help Celebrate 20th Anniversary of First Show at Vera Project

Foo Fighters and Perfume Genius to Help Celebrate 20th Anniversary of First Show at Vera Project

Jared Leto Almost Signed Billie Eilish After Being Wowed by Her Performance

Jared Leto Almost Signed Billie Eilish After Being Wowed by Her Performance

Drake Pushes for Verzuz Battle Between Usher and Justin Timberlake

Drake Pushes for Verzuz Battle Between Usher and Justin Timberlake

Courteney Cox Channels Her Inner Rapper and Drops Bars in Idris Elba's Music Video

Courteney Cox Channels Her Inner Rapper and Drops Bars in Idris Elba's Music Video

Justin Bieber Shares Intimate Clips With Hailey Bieber in 'Anyone' Alternate Music Video

Justin Bieber Shares Intimate Clips With Hailey Bieber in 'Anyone' Alternate Music Video