Justin Bieber Shares Intimate Clips With Hailey Bieber in 'Anyone' Alternate Music Video

The 'Lonely' singer cuddles up with his model wife in the grainy black-and-white footage which puts the highlight on the 24-year-old daughter of Stephen Baldwin as his muse.

Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has dropped a new music video for his latest single "Anyone". The alternate version of the clip offers a look at life through the Canadian artist's perspective as it reflects his admiration of his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The video directed by Joe Termini includes grainy black-and-white footage that shows some intimate moments between the 26-year-old pop star and his model wife as they cuddle in bed. The rest of the scenes mostly put the highlight on Hailey as his muse as she poses on the cliff, swims and boards a yacht among other activities.

"You are the only one I'll ever love (I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)/ Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone (I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)," Justin aptly sings to the love of his life in the chorus. "Lookin' back on my life, you're the only good I've ever done (Ever done)/ Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone (Anyone), not anyone."

Justin also raved about his wife on his Twitter account. "You," he posted on Thursday, January 28 with a string of heart emojis alongside a snippet of the video called "Anyone (On The Road)".

Justin released "Anyone" on January 1 along with its first music video, which sees the "Love Yourself" hitmaker portraying a 1940s boxer whose powerful love for his other half inspires him to train, fight and eventually overcome a potential K.O. on his journey to becoming a champion. Actress Zoey Deutch plays Justin's love interest in the video.

The single, which followed up his 2020 track "Monster", has peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his 22nd top 10 in the United States. "Anyone" along with "Holy" featuring Chance the Rapper, "Lonely" with Benny Blanco and "Monster" with Shawn Mendes will be featured on Justin's upcoming new album, Def Jam executive vp/head of promotion Nicki Farag has confirmed to Billboard.