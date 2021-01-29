Britney Spears Sends Out Assurance After Worrying Fans With Dance Video to Justin Timberlake's Song

WENN/Avalon/Instar Celebrity

Hours after sharing a minute-long clip of her busting moves to 'Holy Grail', the 'Toxic' hitmaker comes out with another dancing video and claims it was her way to have a little fun.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has made sure fans have nothing to worry about. Having sparked concerns among her devotees after sharing a bizarre video of her dancing to one of her ex Justin Timberlake's songs, the "Toxic" hitmaker sent out assurance that it was only her way to "have a little fun."

The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 27 to share a video of her dancing to J Balvin and Willy William's "Mi Gente". In the caption, she wrote, "Sometimes you just gotta have a little fun.... and for me it's fun to dance like this !!!!! I highly recommend it for anyone who needs to add some more mojo in their day …. or whatever they call it !!!!"

The post came hours after the "Hold It against Me" songstress uploaded a clip of her spinning around in her living room as Jay-Z and Justin's song, "Holy Grail", played in the background. Alongside the footage, she penned, "Danced in my black neck last week to 'HOLY GRAIL' !!!! I KNOW ... turtle necks are SO ME!!!! @justintimberlake."

While many of Britney's fans praised her for her dancing moves, a number of others expressed their concerns over her behavior. One individual noted in the comment section, "This girl is not ok." Another wondered, "Bruhhhh.... what is wrong with her? This is hard to watch." A third questioned, "Britney are you ok?"

This was not the first time Britney danced to Justin's song. In April 2020, she showed off her best moves to his track, "Filthy". She kicked off her caption for the post by noting, "This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days!!!!! As you can see I'm not really dancing folks …… I'm just very bored."

The "Gimme More" singer went on to reflect on their split as she praised his song. "PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!!" she stated. "Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD !!!!!!" Her former beau in return replied to her post by giving away crying-laughing and a few raised hands emojis in the comment section.

Britney and Justin parted ways in 2002 after being together for three years. She later wed Kevin Federline, whom she divorced in 2007 and shares two children with. She is now dating model and actor Sam Asghari. Justin, meanwhile, is married to actress Jessica Biel.