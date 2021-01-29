 
 

Britney Spears Sends Out Assurance After Worrying Fans With Dance Video to Justin Timberlake's Song

Britney Spears Sends Out Assurance After Worrying Fans With Dance Video to Justin Timberlake's Song
WENN/Avalon/Instar
Celebrity

Hours after sharing a minute-long clip of her busting moves to 'Holy Grail', the 'Toxic' hitmaker comes out with another dancing video and claims it was her way to have a little fun.

  • Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has made sure fans have nothing to worry about. Having sparked concerns among her devotees after sharing a bizarre video of her dancing to one of her ex Justin Timberlake's songs, the "Toxic" hitmaker sent out assurance that it was only her way to "have a little fun."

The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 27 to share a video of her dancing to J Balvin and Willy William's "Mi Gente". In the caption, she wrote, "Sometimes you just gotta have a little fun.... and for me it's fun to dance like this !!!!! I highly recommend it for anyone who needs to add some more mojo in their day …. or whatever they call it !!!!"

The post came hours after the "Hold It against Me" songstress uploaded a clip of her spinning around in her living room as Jay-Z and Justin's song, "Holy Grail", played in the background. Alongside the footage, she penned, "Danced in my black neck last week to 'HOLY GRAIL' !!!! I KNOW ... turtle necks are SO ME!!!! @justintimberlake."

  See also...

While many of Britney's fans praised her for her dancing moves, a number of others expressed their concerns over her behavior. One individual noted in the comment section, "This girl is not ok." Another wondered, "Bruhhhh.... what is wrong with her? This is hard to watch." A third questioned, "Britney are you ok?"

This was not the first time Britney danced to Justin's song. In April 2020, she showed off her best moves to his track, "Filthy". She kicked off her caption for the post by noting, "This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days!!!!! As you can see I'm not really dancing folks …… I'm just very bored."

The "Gimme More" singer went on to reflect on their split as she praised his song. "PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!!" she stated. "Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD !!!!!!" Her former beau in return replied to her post by giving away crying-laughing and a few raised hands emojis in the comment section.

Britney and Justin parted ways in 2002 after being together for three years. She later wed Kevin Federline, whom she divorced in 2007 and shares two children with. She is now dating model and actor Sam Asghari. Justin, meanwhile, is married to actress Jessica Biel.

You can share this post!

Tributes Pour in for Cicely Tyson After Her Passing at 96

Wendy Williams Recalls Her Alleged One-Night Stand With Method Man
Related Posts
Britney Spears' Conservatorship Feud Chronicled in New Documentary

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Feud Chronicled in New Documentary

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Shares Selfie From Pro-Trump Capitol Protest

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Shares Selfie From Pro-Trump Capitol Protest

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Britney Spears Celebrates Christmas Early With Her Sons

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Shares He Has Recovered From COVID-19

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Shares He Has Recovered From COVID-19

Most Read
Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split
Celebrity

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama

Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office