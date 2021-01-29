Tributes Pour in for Cicely Tyson After Her Passing at 96

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

AceShowbiz - A groundbreaking screen and Broadway actress has left this world. Cicely Tyson passed away on Thursday afternoon, January 28, her manager Larry Thompson has confirmed. She was 96 years old.

"I have managed Miss Tyson's career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing," Larry said in a statement announcing the sad news, but failed to offer details of the cause of death. "Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree."

Cicely's death is mourned by fellow celebrities, including Common who posted on Instagram along with pictures of the pioneering Hollywood icon, "Common, I'm so sad to hear the news that trailblazing artist and cultural icon Cicely Tyson has passed away today. While she may be gone, her work and life will continue to inspire millions for years to come. God Bless."

The rapper/actor's girlfriend Tiffany Haddish paid tribute to the late Honorary Oscar winner on her own page, writing, "Rest In Peace Queen." Zendaya Coleman expressed her grief, "This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power," while Tika Sumpter honored the acting vet, "Thank you queen. Rest in paradise. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for everything. #cicelytyson."

Cicely, who made her film debut with a small role in 1957's "Twelve Angry Men" and her formal debut in the 1959 Sidney Poitier film "Odds Against Tomorrow", became known for her portrayal of strong African-American women. She refused to participate in the blaxploitation movies that became popular in the late '60s, she waited until 1972 to return to the screen in the drama "Sounder", which earned several Oscar nominations including one for Cicely as Best Actress.

Cicely won two Emmy Awards and a BAFTA Award nomination for her portrayal of the title character in 1974's TV movie "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman". She continued to act in the 21st century, starring in critically-acclaimed drama "The Help" and recurring on ABC's legal drama "How to Get Away with Murder".

Her memoir "Just As I Am" was just published on Tuesday, January 26.