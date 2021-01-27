Foo Fighters and Perfume Genius to Help Celebrate 20th Anniversary of First Show at Vera Project

Instagram Music

To be streamed live on January 27, 'Viva Vera 20!' will also feature appearances by fellow musicians Ben Gibbard, TV on the Radio, Tacocat, Mike Park, Jeff Rosenstock and No Age.

Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Foo Fighters, Perfume Genius, and Ben Gibbard are among the artists celebrating the 20th anniversary of a top arts and music space in Seattle, Washington with a livestream special.

Also joining the Foos, who is set to return with their delayed tenth studio album "Medicine at Midnight" on February 5, in the Wednesday's (January 27) "Viva Vera 20!" are fellow musicians uch as TV on the Radio, Tacocat, Mike Park, Jeff Rosenstock, and No Age. They will celebrate 20 years since the first ever gig at the community-oriented Vera Project non-profit venue.

TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe, who played at the Vera Project with his band early on in its career, said, "I remember getting (to Vera) and the sense of community and love for the space and the people who were in it was immediate and palpable. It makes me so happy that it's still around to provide that inspiration and that community to anyone who shows up, because that's a life-changing quality."

Singer Perfume Genius and rapper Macklemore were also among the artists who staged early shows at the Seattle space, before achieving mainstream success.

The event will take place at 10 pm ET here: https://www.youtube.com/veratelevision.

Other livestream highlights for Wednesday include:

Melissa Etheridge (6 pm ET) - https://www.etheridgetv.com/

(6 pm ET) - https://www.etheridgetv.com/ Michael Chapman (7 pm ET) - https://ticketco.events/uk/en/events/

(7 pm ET) - https://ticketco.events/uk/en/events/ Goat Girl (8 pm ET) - https://dice.fm/event/6pgk3-goat-girl-lockdown-from-rough-trade-usa-27th-jan-broadcast-from-rough-trade-east-usa-8pm-est-5pm-pst-new-york-tickets

(8 pm ET) - https://dice.fm/event/6pgk3-goat-girl-lockdown-from-rough-trade-usa-27th-jan-broadcast-from-rough-trade-east-usa-8pm-est-5pm-pst-new-york-tickets Will Sheff (8 pm ET) - https://www.oldtownschool.org/classes/workshops/

(8 pm ET) - https://www.oldtownschool.org/classes/workshops/ Drake White (8 pm ET) - https://www.facebook.com/DrakeWhiteMusic/

(8 pm ET) - https://www.facebook.com/DrakeWhiteMusic/ Plain White T's (8 pm ET) - https://www.facebook.com/plainwhitets/

(8 pm ET) - https://www.facebook.com/plainwhitets/ The Soul Rebels and Roy Hargrove (8 pm ET) - https://fans.live/livestream/20210127-the-soul-rebels/

and (8 pm ET) - https://fans.live/livestream/20210127-the-soul-rebels/ Local Natives (9 pm ET) - https://www.bandsintown.com/plus/

(9 pm ET) - https://www.bandsintown.com/plus/ Rhett Miller (11 pm ET) - https://www.stageit.com/rhett_miller/west_coast_wednesday_benefiting_musicares/94345