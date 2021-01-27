Megan Thee Stallion's Legal Team Responds to Tory Lanez Filing Complaint

Instagram Celebrity

In court documents, the Canadian star is asking the court to let him talk about the assault case and seeking modification to the terms of his protective order case.

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez appears to find it unfair for him to not be able to talk about the alleged shooting accident that involves Megan Thee Stallion. It was reported that the Canadian star's team filed a complaint to the court about the situation.

In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, January 26, Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is asking the court to let him talk about the assault case. He seeks modification to the terms of his protective order case, which was issued November 18, 2020, that forbids him from talking about the case or having any contact with Megan.

His lawyer stated, "In contrast to Mr. Peterson's silence, Megan authored and posted six tweets to her 5.6 million Twitter followers in quick succession." The lawyer added, "This evidence -- including gunshot residue implicating others -- is mitigating, if not exculpatory, and casts serious doubt on the claims made by Megan."

"In addition to the scientific evidence, the people are aware, witnesses who observed the alleged events also provide information that implicates others," the court documents continued.

In response to the motion, Megan's attorney Alex Spiro issued a statement. "Did the motion fail to mention that there was gunshot residue on his hands or that he texted her 'Sorry?' I haven't had a chance to read it," so Spiro said on Megan's behalf.

This arrives after Megan denied that she dropped charges against Tory. Alluding that Tory's representatives were trying to discredit her for seeking justice, Megan wrote, "AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF (motherf**king) INTERNET," she wrote. "Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up..."

"Y'all can't tell when s**t fake news? Y'all still don't see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc (because) of the inauguration but I can't wait until the MF FACTS come out !" she added. "B***h you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B***H YOU GOING TO JAIL (sic)."