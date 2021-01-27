 
 

Megan Thee Stallion's Legal Team Responds to Tory Lanez Filing Complaint

Megan Thee Stallion's Legal Team Responds to Tory Lanez Filing Complaint
Instagram
Celebrity

In court documents, the Canadian star is asking the court to let him talk about the assault case and seeking modification to the terms of his protective order case.

  • Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez appears to find it unfair for him to not be able to talk about the alleged shooting accident that involves Megan Thee Stallion. It was reported that the Canadian star's team filed a complaint to the court about the situation.

In court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, January 26, Tory, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is asking the court to let him talk about the assault case. He seeks modification to the terms of his protective order case, which was issued November 18, 2020, that forbids him from talking about the case or having any contact with Megan.

His lawyer stated, "In contrast to Mr. Peterson's silence, Megan authored and posted six tweets to her 5.6 million Twitter followers in quick succession." The lawyer added, "This evidence -- including gunshot residue implicating others -- is mitigating, if not exculpatory, and casts serious doubt on the claims made by Megan."

  See also...

"In addition to the scientific evidence, the people are aware, witnesses who observed the alleged events also provide information that implicates others," the court documents continued.

In response to the motion, Megan's attorney Alex Spiro issued a statement. "Did the motion fail to mention that there was gunshot residue on his hands or that he texted her 'Sorry?' I haven't had a chance to read it," so Spiro said on Megan's behalf.

This arrives after Megan denied that she dropped charges against Tory. Alluding that Tory's representatives were trying to discredit her for seeking justice, Megan wrote, "AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF (motherf**king) INTERNET," she wrote. "Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up..."

"Y'all can't tell when s**t fake news? Y'all still don't see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc (because) of the inauguration but I can't wait until the MF FACTS come out !" she added. "B***h you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B***H YOU GOING TO JAIL (sic)."

You can share this post!

'Raya and the Last Dragon' First Official Trailer Gives the Spotlight to Awkwafina's Inferior Dragon

Foo Fighters and Perfume Genius to Help Celebrate 20th Anniversary of First Show at Vera Project
Related Posts
Megan Thee Stallion Already Seeing Results After One Week of 'Hottie Bootcamp' Journey

Megan Thee Stallion Already Seeing Results After One Week of 'Hottie Bootcamp' Journey

Megan Thee Stallion Determined to Put Tory Lanez in Jail as She Denies Dropping Charges

Megan Thee Stallion Determined to Put Tory Lanez in Jail as She Denies Dropping Charges

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex BFF Kelsey Nicole Under Fire for Supporting Rival Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex BFF Kelsey Nicole Under Fire for Supporting Rival Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion Shades Tory Lanez and DaBaby's Upcoming Collab, Tory Responds

Megan Thee Stallion Shades Tory Lanez and DaBaby's Upcoming Collab, Tory Responds

Most Read
Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic
Celebrity

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump

Madison LeCroy Comes Out With Alleged Texts From Jay Cutler Days After Kristin Cavallari Reunion

Madison LeCroy Comes Out With Alleged Texts From Jay Cutler Days After Kristin Cavallari Reunion