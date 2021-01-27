 
 

Jane Fonda Announced as Recipient of Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes

Jane Fonda Announced as Recipient of Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes
WENN
Movie

The 'Grace and Frankie' actress is among the special honorees at the upcoming 78th annual Golden Globe Awards as she will be feted with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

  • Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globes.

The Oscar-winning actress, career spans several decades, with credits in iconic films such as "Barbarella", "Klute", "Barefoot in the Park", "9 to 5", and in Netflix show "Grace and Frankie", will be presented with honour at the event, taking place in Los Angeles on 28 February (21).

"For more than five decades, Jane's breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time," Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Ali Sar in a statement obtained by People. "Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained. We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards."

Fonda is a double Oscar winner and has triumphed seven times at the Golden Globes.

Previous Cecil B. DeMille award honorees include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, and Jeff Bridges.

  See also...

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are scheduled to serve as the hosts of the ceremony for the fourth time. Nominations will be announced February 3, 2021 and the event will take place February 28.

The date was originally occupied by the Oscars, but The Academy moved the event to the end of April 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has frozen the globe's film industry for months.

Filmmaker Spike Lee's kids, Satchel and Jackson, have been named as the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors. It marks the first time two siblings of colour are handed the title while Jackson is the first black male ambassador.

Golden Globe Ambassadors, who are always the kids of Hollywood stars, assist during the awards show and raise awareness about a charity of their choice.

Satchel has chosen Callen-Lorde, which provides health care to LGBTQ communities, while Jackson picked Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, which works to empower young people.

The HFPA will be donating $25,000 (£18,300) to each cause.

You can share this post!

Richard Lewis Forced to Sit Out 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 Following Surgeries

Dax Shepard Hesitant to Go Public With His Relapse for Fears of Letting Down Fans
Related Posts
Jane Fonda Hopes to Inspire More Elderly People to Join Climate Change Campaign

Jane Fonda Hopes to Inspire More Elderly People to Join Climate Change Campaign

Jane Fonda Advises Voters to Try Meditating as She Pushes for Joe Biden Election

Jane Fonda Advises Voters to Try Meditating as She Pushes for Joe Biden Election

Jane Fonda Jokes About Her Sex Life: I've Had So Much of It

Jane Fonda Jokes About Her Sex Life: I've Had So Much of It

Jane Fonda Feared for Her Life When She's Spied by Government for Fighting Racism in 1970s

Jane Fonda Feared for Her Life When She's Spied by Government for Fighting Racism in 1970s

Most Read
Andra Day Claims Desperation to Portray Billie Holiday Led to Her Abusing Her Body
Movie

Andra Day Claims Desperation to Portray Billie Holiday Led to Her Abusing Her Body

First Explosive Trailer of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Teases Reignited Old Feud

First Explosive Trailer of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Teases Reignited Old Feud

Sacha Baron Cohen Spills How Clueless Cops Allowed Him to Pull Off Best 'Borat' Sequel Stunt

Sacha Baron Cohen Spills How Clueless Cops Allowed Him to Pull Off Best 'Borat' Sequel Stunt

GG Townson Convinced She Lost 'Salt-N-Pepa' Role After Epic Rap Fail During Audition

GG Townson Convinced She Lost 'Salt-N-Pepa' Role After Epic Rap Fail During Audition

Eddie Redmayne Gets Ready to Plunge Into Ice Cold Water for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Filming

Eddie Redmayne Gets Ready to Plunge Into Ice Cold Water for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Filming

Josh Gad Assures Fans 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' Movie Is 'Getting Closer'

Josh Gad Assures Fans 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' Movie Is 'Getting Closer'

John Boyega Describes Big Movie Franchise as 'Luxury Jail'

John Boyega Describes Big Movie Franchise as 'Luxury Jail'

'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' and 'Nomadland' Lead Nominations at 2021 Independent Spirit Awards

'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' and 'Nomadland' Lead Nominations at 2021 Independent Spirit Awards

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' Wins Big at 2021 National Board of Review Awards

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' Wins Big at 2021 National Board of Review Awards

John Boyega to Play Car Racing Prodigy in 'The Formula'

John Boyega to Play Car Racing Prodigy in 'The Formula'

Jane Fonda Announced as Recipient of Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes

Jane Fonda Announced as Recipient of Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes

Carey Mulligan Finds Variety's Apology for Sexist 'Promising Young Woman' Review 'Moving'

Carey Mulligan Finds Variety's Apology for Sexist 'Promising Young Woman' Review 'Moving'