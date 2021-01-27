Jane Fonda Announced as Recipient of Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes

WENN Movie

The 'Grace and Frankie' actress is among the special honorees at the upcoming 78th annual Golden Globe Awards as she will be feted with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

AceShowbiz - Hollywood veteran Jane Fonda will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globes.

The Oscar-winning actress, career spans several decades, with credits in iconic films such as "Barbarella", "Klute", "Barefoot in the Park", "9 to 5", and in Netflix show "Grace and Frankie", will be presented with honour at the event, taking place in Los Angeles on 28 February (21).

"For more than five decades, Jane's breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time," Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Ali Sar in a statement obtained by People. "Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained. We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards."

Fonda is a double Oscar winner and has triumphed seven times at the Golden Globes.

Previous Cecil B. DeMille award honorees include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, and Jeff Bridges.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are scheduled to serve as the hosts of the ceremony for the fourth time. Nominations will be announced February 3, 2021 and the event will take place February 28.

The date was originally occupied by the Oscars, but The Academy moved the event to the end of April 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has frozen the globe's film industry for months.

Filmmaker Spike Lee's kids, Satchel and Jackson, have been named as the 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors. It marks the first time two siblings of colour are handed the title while Jackson is the first black male ambassador.

Golden Globe Ambassadors, who are always the kids of Hollywood stars, assist during the awards show and raise awareness about a charity of their choice.

Satchel has chosen Callen-Lorde, which provides health care to LGBTQ communities, while Jackson picked Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, which works to empower young people.

The HFPA will be donating $25,000 (£18,300) to each cause.