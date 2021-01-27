 
 

Lily Collins Undergoes Therapy to Fight Eating Disorder and 'Darker Thoughts'

The 'Mirror Mirror' actress opens up about her struggles with mental health issues and credits her husband-to-be Charlie McDowell for helping her to be 'the best version' of herself.

  • Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lily Collins allowed "darker thoughts" to dictate her life during her eating disorder battle.

The actress daughter of rocker Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman has been in therapy for years, and now feels as though she finally understands her disorder.

"I've done therapy for years and I feel like I am getting to the root of why I allowed those darker thoughts to dictate how I lived my life, what I did or didn't eat and the restrictions I put on myself," she explained during an interview on the "Make It Reign" podcast.

"Understanding that, coming to terms with that and I have realised that so many of those reasons that I used when I was younger just don't apply to me anymore."

Lily - who is engaged to film director Charlie McDowell - is determined to not let her insecurities dictate her life.

"A lot of those times happen over an amazing meal and things that I feel that I missed out on because I allowed my insecurities or my lack of speaking about them to dictate how I lived my life," she continued. "I had a lot of voices in my head all the time that silenced my outward voice, a lot of internal ones that stilted me."

The "Emily in Paris" star also credited Charlie for helping her to be "the best version" of herself.

"I've just been empowered through friendships and people who I love, who encourage me to just let go - and the relationship that I'm in - where you really just feel the best version of yourself when your mind and heart are working at its biggest capacity," she explained.

"If you're hungry in any way, physically or emotionally hungry, you're never going to be functioning 100 per cent. You're never going to be feeling like the best version of yourself and then you're not living the life that you should be and the best life that you can."

