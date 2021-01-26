 
 

Is Kim Kardashian Shading Kanye West With 'Messy' Post After Leaked Chance The Rapper Video

The SKIMS founder shares a cryptic message in the wake of the viral video that shows her husband yelling at the 'No Problem' spitter during his visit to Ye's Wyoming ranch.

  • Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Even though her life is not far from drama, Kim Kardashian apparently wants no part in the latest headline-grabbing event involving her husband Kanye West. The reality TV star appears to throw a subtle jab at the rapper after he was caught screaming at fellow hip-hop star Chance The Rapper.

On Monday, January 25, several days after the video leaked online, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star shared on her Instagram page a cryptic message about messiness along with a selfie of herself covered in frosting. "Don't be messy," she captioned the snap, which featured her flashing two V signs.

The timing could be just a coincidence, but the photo arrives after a video showing Kanye yelling at his good friend and music collaborator Chance went viral. The leaked clip was labeled with a "YZY TV" watermark in the corner, suggesting that the clip may be from the YZY TV documentary about the making of Kanye's upcoming "DONDA" album. It was reportedly taken "over the summer of 2020 at his YEEZY compound in Wyoming" when he was having a public meltdown.

Dame Dash, who was involved in the project, later confirmed, "So Kanye is finishing his album and there's people around. Chance, honestly, because of what he was reading, he came through just to check Kanye. You know, Kanye deals with his issues at all times."

Despite the tense confrontation, Dame insisted, "They got into it, but they worked it out." Near the end of the video, everything did look cool between Kanye and Chance. The younger rapper even cracked a joke, "Wanna hear a fire joke? Ja-Ja-Jalepeno," to everyone's amusement.

Chance, meanwhile, seemingly responded to the leaked video by liking tweets that read, "Apparently Chance wasn't there to work on the album but just to talk to Kanye, and Kanye being in an extremely manic episode didn't take it lightly," and, "Chance flew to Wyoming to talk to Kanye like an adult but ye had so much built up emotion post rally and kriss jung n rant that she was not in the right state of mind."

In other news, Page Six reports that Kanye has returned to L.A. after spending his time in his ranch in Cody amid rumors of his impending divorce from kim. The Yeezy designer was spotted arriving by private jet at Van Nuys Airport on Sunday.

