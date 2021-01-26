Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

WENN/Apega Celebrity

A little over a week after she was out and about with her 16-year-old daughter Zahara, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt is spotted stepping out to Target with her youngest son pushing around their cart.

Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie has gone grocery shopping in style with another one of her children. A little over a week after she was seen out and about with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the "Salt" actress was caught on camera adopting a chic look when picking up some necessities at Target with her son, Knox Jolie-Pitt.

The 45-year-old actress and her 12-year-old son were spotted stepping out in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 24. She rocked an all-black ensemble that included a black top, matching pants, long coat, leather boots and face mask. Her son Knox looked comfortable in a gray T-shirt, jeans, black-and white sneakers and a patterned mask. In the picture, he was seen walking next to his mother as he pushed the cart.

This particular outing came more than a week after the "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" star was seen holding hands with her daughter Zahara during a Target run. In a series of photos obtained by Daily Mail, the mother-and-daughter were also seen grabbing Starbuck coffee and stopping by an outdoor newsstand to browse some magazines.

During the January 16 outing, Angelina also went all black. At the time, she wore a sheer black blouse, matching jeans, oversized coat and leather boots. Her 16-year-old daughter, in the meantime, opted to go with a casual look by wearing a dark gray hoodie, leggings and black sneakers. The pair completed their looks with black face masks.

Angelina shares Knox and Zahara with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, whom she divorced in 2016. The former couple is also parents to 19-year-old Maddox Chivan, 17-year-old Pax Thien, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old Vivienne.

Back in August 2020, Angelina opened up about her life while quarantining with her six children. "You know, I've never been one who valued relaxation. I like chaos," she told E! News. "I've been on high level meetings where there's dogs and balls and kids and things... You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it."