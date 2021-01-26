 
 

Kodak Black's Lawyer Explains Why Rapper Deleted His $1M Donation Tweet

Alongside a picture of the 'ZEZE' spitter, Bradford Cohen reveals on Instagram that he was the one who asked Kodak to remove the tweet in which he vowed to make $1 million donation if he ever got a pardon from Donald Trump.

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black, one of the chosen few who got pardoned by now-former President Donald Trump, made headlines earlier after people noticed that he deleted his November 2020 tweet in which he vowed to make $1 million donation if he ever got a pardon. Seeing how people started to talk badly about his client, Kodak's lawyer Bradford Cohen has decided to speak on it.

Alongside a picture of the "ZEZE" spitter, Bradford revealed on Instagram on Monday, January 25 that he was the one who asked Kodak to remove the tweet. "I didn't think I had to address this because its a non story. But due to a slow news day @tmz_tv wishes to address a tweet that was sent out from @kodakblack Twitter 2 months ago and deleted within a day or 2 of posting at my direction," he shared.

Bradford claimed that "a statement promising something for something in exchange is not appropriate and although kodak has always given charity his whole career and will continue to do charity, not in exchange for anything, some think this is a story. It isn't."

He went on saying, "Instead of harping on a young black man and how much charity he does, why don't we take a look at the amount of charity the writers of these articles do....last week Kodak pledged 100k to setting up a scholarship fund in the name of Meadow Pollack, the week before he donated 50k to barstool fund to help small businesses. That's 150k and he's been out 5 days."

Upon reading Bradford's post, some people came to Kodak's defense after he was trolled for removing the tweet. Noting that the 23-year-old hip-hop star has been doing charity for years, someone wrote, "ppl forget yak been giving while he was locked up and was giving to the community before he was locked up." Another person said, "Kodak makes a difference in people's life's ! That's more than giving to any charity !"

"no need to explain I know , Kodak has donated more than the ones the have been bashing him," a fan shared. Blasting media, one user commented, "They hate him so bad for nothing !!! F**k the media !!!"

The praises didn't stop as another person raved, "Kodak is making a real difference, his actions as a young man are far more mature than many as far as donating and helping others." One other called the "No Flockin' " rapper, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, "the most givin rapper."

Kodak tweeted about the $1 million donation vow in a November 2020 tweet as one of his pleas to Trump. "If The President Them Free Me, I'm Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity with The First Year I'm Out," he wrote on the blue bird app on November 27, 2020. "That's On Everything!!"

