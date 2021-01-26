 
 

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress reveals she used to impersonate the Oscar-winning star to secure reservations at fancy restaurants and was confronted by the actor.

  • Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Dakota Johnson used to secure top restaurant reservations by making them in George Clooney's name.

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star, the daughter of Hollywood veterans Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, had no qualms about her little transgression until she once came face-to-face with Clooney himself.

"It wasn't even to get the best table, it was just to get a reservation!" she confessed on America's "The Drew Barrymore Show".

"Weirdly..., I had not met him, and (when I did), he was like, 'I've heard about what you've done,' and he was cool about it!"

  See also...

It's not the first time Dakota Johnson talked about impersonating the "Ocean's Eleven" actor when she was younger.

In a 2019 visit to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", the "Suspiria" actress confirmed it as she told the host, "I wanted to go to good restaurants. It works every time. Try it."

When asked what her excuse was when she eventually showed up at the fancy restaurant without the Oscar winner, she said she just told the staff, "Oh he's going to join us later."

And she recalled being called out by Clooney when they first met. "I was like 'Hi, I'm Dakota' and he was like 'Oh I've heard of you. I know what you do. You call and you use my name,' " the movie starlet said, adding that the father of two was "OK" with it.

You can share this post!

Sabrina Carpenter Insists She's Not Dissing Olivia Rodrigo in New Song 'Skin'

Related Posts
George Clooney Confesses to Showing Up Drunk to 'One Fine Day' Set

George Clooney Confesses to Showing Up Drunk to 'One Fine Day' Set

George Clooney and Arnold Schwarzenegger Blame Donald Trump for Capitol Siege

George Clooney and Arnold Schwarzenegger Blame Donald Trump for Capitol Siege

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

George Clooney Shares How He Breaks Up Fight Between His Two Kids

George Clooney Shares How He Breaks Up Fight Between His Two Kids

Most Read
Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations
Celebrity

Claudia and Kellyanne Conway Under Investigation After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Abuse Allegations

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Dallas Austin Admits He 'Wanted to Kill Everybody' Due to Chilli and Usher's Romance

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'

Gabourey Sidibe Insists Her Eating Disorder Has Nothing to Do With Losing Weight

Gabourey Sidibe Insists Her Eating Disorder Has Nothing to Do With Losing Weight

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Sen. Chuck Schumer Makes Everyone's Day as He Says Trump Incited 'Erection' on Impeachment Speech

Sen. Chuck Schumer Makes Everyone's Day as He Says Trump Incited 'Erection' on Impeachment Speech

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

Wendy Williams' Brother Admits He Was 'Wrong' for Airing Family Business in Public

Wendy Williams' Brother Admits He Was 'Wrong' for Airing Family Business in Public

JoJo Siwa Showered With Support After Seemingly Coming Out Using 'Best Gay Cousin' T-Shirt

JoJo Siwa Showered With Support After Seemingly Coming Out Using 'Best Gay Cousin' T-Shirt

Prince Harry Calls Social Media Threat to Democracy, Blames It for Capitol Riot

Prince Harry Calls Social Media Threat to Democracy, Blames It for Capitol Riot

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Identical Pic and Cryptic Caption

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Identical Pic and Cryptic Caption