 
 

John Boyega Describes Big Movie Franchise as 'Luxury Jail'

John Boyega Describes Big Movie Franchise as 'Luxury Jail'
Instagram
Movie

The British-Nigerian actor admits he's starved to explore other opportunities after playing the role of Finn in the new trilogy of Galaxy Far Far Away movie.

  • Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - John Boyega has compared starring in a big film franchise to being in a "luxury jail."

The British-Nigerian actor played the role of Finn in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy but he admitted the part left him hungry to explore other opportunities.

"Being in a big franchise, it's kind of like luxury jail sometimes for an actor when you want to do something else," he told CinemaBlend. "Because remember, in a franchise you're working on one character for many years, which can starve your other muscles."

  See also...

So when he was offered the chance to play policeman Leroy Logan in Sir Steve McQueen's anthology series "Small Axe", John jumped at the opportunity.

"In wanting to be in something where I knew that I'd play a different type of role, a different type of man, and then knowing Steve, we're all part of the same industry so I'd heard about Steve's directing style, I was really really curious and excited to have the opportunity anyway to be a part of it," he grinned. "And when it came through I was on the telly like 'this is my moment.' "

"Small Axe" consists of five parts. "Mangrove" stars Letitia Wright, "Lovers Rock" stars Micheal Ward, Alex Wheatle stars Sheyi Cole, "Education" stars Kenyah Sandy, and "Red, White and Blue" star John Boyega.

The anthology series won Best Picture and Best Cinematography at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards. It additionally helped cinematographer Shabier Kirchner earn a trophy at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. It also got multiple nominations at Chicago Film Critics Association Awards and a nod at Boston Society of Film Critics Awards.

You can share this post!

Josh Gad Assures Fans 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' Movie Is 'Getting Closer'

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations
Related Posts
John Boyega Wins Icon Honor at 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards

John Boyega Wins Icon Honor at 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards

John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter

John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter

John Boyega and Trey Songz Among Stars Supporting Anti-Police Brutality Protests in Nigeria

John Boyega and Trey Songz Among Stars Supporting Anti-Police Brutality Protests in Nigeria

Jo Malone Calls Bosses at Perfume Company 'Despicable' for Replacing John Boyega in Chinese Ad

Jo Malone Calls Bosses at Perfume Company 'Despicable' for Replacing John Boyega in Chinese Ad

Most Read
Denzel Washington Spills How Making 'The Little Things' With Rami Malek and Jared Leto Affected Him
Movie

Denzel Washington Spills How Making 'The Little Things' With Rami Malek and Jared Leto Affected Him

Andra Day Claims Desperation to Portray Billie Holiday Led to Her Abusing Her Body

Andra Day Claims Desperation to Portray Billie Holiday Led to Her Abusing Her Body

Allison Janney Offended by Her 'Germophobe' Co-Star's Request Before Kissing Scene

Allison Janney Offended by Her 'Germophobe' Co-Star's Request Before Kissing Scene

George Clooney Confesses to Showing Up Drunk to 'One Fine Day' Set

George Clooney Confesses to Showing Up Drunk to 'One Fine Day' Set

'A Quiet Place' Sequel Pushed Back for Third Time Following Spike in Covid-19 Cases

'A Quiet Place' Sequel Pushed Back for Third Time Following Spike in Covid-19 Cases

First Explosive Trailer of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Teases Reignited Old Feud

First Explosive Trailer of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Teases Reignited Old Feud

Sacha Baron Cohen Spills How Clueless Cops Allowed Him to Pull Off Best 'Borat' Sequel Stunt

Sacha Baron Cohen Spills How Clueless Cops Allowed Him to Pull Off Best 'Borat' Sequel Stunt

Eddie Redmayne Gets Ready to Plunge Into Ice Cold Water for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Filming

Eddie Redmayne Gets Ready to Plunge Into Ice Cold Water for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Filming

Josh Gad Assures Fans 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' Movie Is 'Getting Closer'

Josh Gad Assures Fans 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' Movie Is 'Getting Closer'

John Boyega Describes Big Movie Franchise as 'Luxury Jail'

John Boyega Describes Big Movie Franchise as 'Luxury Jail'