John Boyega Describes Big Movie Franchise as 'Luxury Jail'

The British-Nigerian actor admits he's starved to explore other opportunities after playing the role of Finn in the new trilogy of Galaxy Far Far Away movie.

Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - John Boyega has compared starring in a big film franchise to being in a "luxury jail."

The British-Nigerian actor played the role of Finn in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy but he admitted the part left him hungry to explore other opportunities.

"Being in a big franchise, it's kind of like luxury jail sometimes for an actor when you want to do something else," he told CinemaBlend. "Because remember, in a franchise you're working on one character for many years, which can starve your other muscles."

So when he was offered the chance to play policeman Leroy Logan in Sir Steve McQueen's anthology series "Small Axe", John jumped at the opportunity.

"In wanting to be in something where I knew that I'd play a different type of role, a different type of man, and then knowing Steve, we're all part of the same industry so I'd heard about Steve's directing style, I was really really curious and excited to have the opportunity anyway to be a part of it," he grinned. "And when it came through I was on the telly like 'this is my moment.' "

"Small Axe" consists of five parts. "Mangrove" stars Letitia Wright, "Lovers Rock" stars Micheal Ward, Alex Wheatle stars Sheyi Cole, "Education" stars Kenyah Sandy, and "Red, White and Blue" star John Boyega.

The anthology series won Best Picture and Best Cinematography at Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards. It additionally helped cinematographer Shabier Kirchner earn a trophy at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. It also got multiple nominations at Chicago Film Critics Association Awards and a nod at Boston Society of Film Critics Awards.