Phil Collins' Reunion With Genesis Gets Delayed Amid Ongoing Pandemic

The upcoming reunion of Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford are now scheduled for September and October following delay because of the Covid-19 health crisis.

Jan 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Genesis have rescheduled their reunion tour again while giving fans a look at their stage set.

Phil Collins and his bandmates announced the news on Twitter on Friday (22Jan21), explaining dates are now set for September and October.

"We're ready, but the world isn't... yet!" the band tweeted. "Genesis are rescheduling their April U.K. and Irish tour dates for autumn 2021 in light of the ongoing pandemic. The Last Domino? Tour 2021 will now start in Dublin, Ireland on 15th September."

The announcement was accompanied by a video, featuring Genesis performing "Behind the Lines".

The trio had originally planned to hit the road between November and December 2020, but it pushed those dates back to this spring due to the coronavirus. The new dates are part of their first tour since 2007.

The "Last Domino? Tour 2021" will consist of 19 shows in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England.

The band released "We Can't Dance", their last album with Phil Collins, in 1991. After his departure, they recruited Ray Wilson for 1997's "Calling All Stations". It was the group's last album before they went on a hiatus.

Meanwhile, Phil Collins released at least four solo albums following his exit from the band. He dropped "Both Sides" in 1993, "Dance Into the Light" in 1996, "Testify" in 2002, and "Going Back" in 2010.

He announced his retirement from music in 2011.

The musician is unlikely to play drums again due to health issues. He said in an interview that he would love to recruit his 19-year-old son, Nicholas, to take over drumming if the Genesis reunion came about. "I haven't really said it to Tony and Mike... (but) if we did anything again it would be with Nic on drums," he said.