Allison Janney Offended by Her 'Germophobe' Co-Star's Request Before Kissing Scene

The 'Lazy Susan' actress admits in a new interview that she 'took it very personally' when one of her 'germophobe' castmates thought he'd catch a disease from kissing her.

Jan 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - One of Allison Janney's "germophobe" co-stars insisted she used an antibiotic cream before their kissing scenes.

The Oscar winner admits she felt "unnerved" by the request from her unnamed scene partner and she "took it very personally" that he thought he'd catch a disease from her.

"Even before COVID, I had a scene partner who I had to kiss with, and he was such a germaphobe, he would put Neosporin on his lips and ask me to put it on mine, too, before he would kiss me," the "I, Tonya" star said during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

"I thought, 'What does he think I put in my mouth?' I don't know. It kind of unnerved me, but people are germaphobes... I will not say who it was."

Unlike in 2019 that saw her starring in numerous projects like "Troop Zero", "Ma", "Bad Education", "The Addams Family", and "Bombshell", Allison Janney only had one movie "Lazy Susan" last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She shared screen with Sean Hayes in the 2020 comedy.

The actress will next be seen in a new comedy drama titled "Breaking News in Yuba County". She is joined by the likes of Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Wanda Sykes, Juliette Lewis, Samira Wiley, and Regina Hall. It revolves around a woman who suddenly becomes a local celebrity after her husband goes missing.

Meanwhile, for her future project, Allison hoped she could reunite with her "Bad Education" co-star Hugh Jackman. She explained, "He's fun to flirt with. I had so much fun working with Hugh. He was incredibly playful and let me shove the sandwich into his mouth in our first scene together, which was an improv moment. I just knew just from him being from the theater that he would be great to work with."