Tony Winner Bob Avian Dies at 83 During Hospitalization in Florida

The Associated Press/Shiho Fukada Celebrity

The award-winning Broadway choreographer has passed away at the age of 83 after suffering from cardiac arrest while he was being treated at a hospital in Florida.

Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beloved Broadway choreographer and producer Bob Avian has died, aged 83.

The former dancer, who was a big part of New York theatre hits like "A Chorus Line", "Dreamgirls", and "Follies", died of cardiac arrest on Thursday (20Jan21) at a hospital in Florida.

A graduate of Boston University College of Fine Arts, Avian also studied at Boston Ballet School, and began his professional career as a dancer in more than a dozen Broadway musicals, including productions of "West Side Story" and "Funny Girl".

He turned to choreography in the late 1960s and launched a 20-year collaboration with one of his mentors, Michael Bennett.

Avian received his first Tony Award for his work on 1976 musical "A Chorus Line", which he co-choreographed with Bennett. The pair picked up another Tony two years later for "Ballroom", which Avian also produced.

Avian also produced "Dreamgirls" before taking his talents to the West End and choreographing the London productions of "Follies" and "Miss Saigon". He also worked with Andrew Lloyd Webber on "Sunset Boulevard" for the show's London and Broadway runs.

He also choreographed the West End production of "The Witches of Eastwick" and directed revivals of "A Chorus Line" on Broadway, in London, and at the Hollywood Bowl.

Avian's memoir, "Dancing Man: A Broadway Choreographer's Journey", was published in 2020.

Tony winner Tony Yazbeck was one of those paying tribute to the late choreographer. "Bob Avian was a sweet and kind spirit who generously gave his creative talents to legendary work like A Chorus Line. He was collaborative and always emotionally connected to his work. A huge heart. I will miss him so much. Rest easy Bob. Your memory will live on!" he tweeted.