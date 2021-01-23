 
 

Lisa Maffia of So Solid Crew Found Not Guilty of Assault

Lisa Maffia of So Solid Crew Found Not Guilty of Assault
Facebook
Celebrity

The So Solid Crew star has been acquitted of assaulting a hairdresser following a 2020 altercation as a judge rules in her favor and calls her testimony 'credible and believable.'

  • Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former So Solid Crew star Lisa Maffia has been acquitted of attacking a London hairdresser.

Allegations she scratched Rebekah Groves during an altercation at a Croydon salon last year (20) were dismissed by magistrates on Friday (22Jan21), after hearing Maffia lashed out after demanding the return of several sets of hot comb hair straighteners, which the stylist had been selling on her behalf.

The "21 Seconds" hitmaker appeared upset and emotional as she attended court in Croydon on Friday after pleading not guilty to assault by beating in November.

Prosecutor James Tucker told the court Maffia, a former client and friend of Groves, attempted to grab the hairstylist's phone as she tried to call the police during the altercation. "It seems that the phone was grabbed, taken off Ms Groves and that she received scratches to her arms and, she says, was hit a number of times," he said.

Groves was also allegedly attacked again by one of Maffia's associates outside the salon.

Police officers were eventually called and later interviewed Maffia, who initially provided a prepared statement.

"I was doing (my friend's) hair and a black lady approached the door and was knocking on it," Groves said. "I opened the door and as soon as I opened the door she stepped into the shop. I was a bit confused. She looked like she was stalling because she was just asking random questions. It didn't seem like a sincere inquiry. A couple of seconds later Lisa barged in through the door too."

  See also...

"She opened the door aggressively and then walked straight in, no 'hello', nothing, just, 'Where's my stuff?' "

Groves told the pair she was going to call the police, at which point her phone was allegedly taken from her and she followed Maffia and her associate outside to retrieve the device.

"I was scared for my life... I tried to get to the other side of the road but I didn't make it because my ponytail was pulled back," the plaintiff added. "My head was dragged down and at the time I believed I was punched in the face, but now I believe I was kicked."

Meanwhile, Maffia told the court she had arranged to pick up the hair equipment from the shop and claimed Groves became "verbally aggressive" towards her.

"I asked Rebekah why she blocked me and she was straightaway hostile...," she said. "I could see she was angry and there was a lot going on. I just wanted to get out. She was throwing things... She had a hot comb... and charged at me."

Maffia rejected accusations she had "overreacted" and revealed Groves had posted defamatory remarks about her on social media following their fight.

Lawmaker David Taylor ruled in favour of Maffia, declaring there was no evidence to suggest she had been involved in an assault, calling the singer's testimony "credible and believable."

You can share this post!

Tony Winner Bob Avian Dies at 83 During Hospitalization in Florida

Lil 'Kim Wants Teyana Taylor for Her Biopic
Most Read
Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance
Celebrity

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Alyssa Milano Considers Covid-19 Diagnosis 'Blessing'

Alyssa Milano Considers Covid-19 Diagnosis 'Blessing'

Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Accused of Faking Relationship for Business Deal

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Accused of Faking Relationship for Business Deal

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Released From Prison Isolation

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Released From Prison Isolation

Azealia Banks Ignites Joe Budden Feud by Bringing Back His Disturbing Claims

Azealia Banks Ignites Joe Budden Feud by Bringing Back His Disturbing Claims

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna Dresses Sexily for Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky

Wendy Williams Insists She Attended Her Mom's Funeral

Wendy Williams Insists She Attended Her Mom's Funeral