Jonathan Bailey Promises Sexier 'Bridgerton' in Season 2

The actor whose character will be the main focus in the upcoming sophomore season teases the next installment will be 'more exciting and convoluted and sexier.'

Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Bailey has promised that "Bridgerton" is going to get "even sexier" in the upcoming second season.

The British actor stars as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix series, which has become the breakout hit of the year. It was announced on Thursday (21Jan21) that the programme is returning for a second run, which will focus largely on Bailey's character, and he spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what he is expecting in season two.

"It's just going to get more exciting and convoluted and sexier, I think," he told Entertainment Tonight. "(It will) be pushing boundaries every single way. (I know) that the story is going to be really exciting."

While Bailey didn't say exactly when the next season will start shooting, he hinted that it will be soon, as he's "starting to grow" the sideburns he needs for the role.

He's also been doing his best to stay in good shape, as the programme - which became known for its racy scenes - is likely to see him shed his clothes on more than a few occasions in the next series.

"I'm actually doing a lot of paddleboarding at the moment and swimming in the sea because I live on the coast," he smiled. "Part of the excitement for all of us (is) to really get fit and be able to enjoy the scenes."

Season 1 centered on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett, respectively portrayed by Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page. Season 2 is expected to revolve around Anthony Bridgerton in his quest for love.

The series, narrated by Dame Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, is inspired by the book franchise of the same name by Julia Quinn. The upcoming season will be based on the 2000 novel, "The Viscount Who Loved Me".