Neil Patrick Harris: There's Something Sexy About Straight Actor Playing Gay Role

Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Neil Patrick Harris has weighed in on the debate about whether straight actors should be cast in gay roles, insisting that if they're the "best actor" for the gig, then it shouldn't matter about their sexuality.

The actor, who is openly gay in real life, famously played straight character Barney on "How I Met Your Mother", and has no issue starring as gay or straight on screen,

"I think there's something sexy about casting a straight actor to play a gay role - if they're willing to invest a lot into it," he told The Times newspaper. "I played a character for nine years who was nothing like me. I would definitely want to hire the best actor."

"In our world that we live in you can't really as a director demand that (an actor be gay or straight). Who's to determine how gay someone is?"

Neil's remarks come after Kristen Stewart, who is also openly gay, spoke about her thoughts on the debate while promoting her lesbian romcom "Happiest Season" last year.

Asked if only gay actors should star in gay roles, Kristen replied, "I think it's such a grey area. There are ways for men to tell women's stories, or ways for women to tell men's stories."

"But we need to have our finger on the pulse and actually have to care. You kind of know where you're allowed. I don't have a sure-shot answer for that."