 
 

Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Dies at 86

The retired Major League Baseball player has passed away at the age of 86 and Barack Obama and MC Hammer are among the first stars to pay tribute on social media.

  • Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Baseball legend Hank Aaron has died, aged 86.

The Hall of Fame hitter passed away on Friday (22Jan21).

Aaron shattered Major League Baseball's all-time home run record in 1974, passing New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth with 755 - a mark that was passed by Barry Bonds.

Born in Alabama, Hank was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

He made his MLB debut at the age of 20 and played in the big leagues for 23 years. Aaron, dubbed Hammerin' Hank, retired from playing in 1976.

His death came more than two weeks after he received Covid-19 vaccine. He urged Black Americans to do the same, insisting that the vaccine was safe.

Tribute flooded the internet in the wake of his passing.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted, "Hank Aaron was one of the best baseball players we've ever seen and one of the strongest people I've ever met. Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Aaron family and everyone who was inspired by this unassuming man and his towering example."

Rapper MC Hammer, whose moniker was inspired by the MLB star's nickname "Hammerin' Hank", also remembered the late athlete. "His dignity unsurpassed. The embodiment of Black Excellence before the term was conceived. He took the arrows,knives and venom of hatred and racism in stride without missing a step. Breaking records but never broken. King of baseball’s kingdom sans a crown," he wrote.

Sharing a picture of his younger self with Hank, MC Hammer continued, "That gentle, warm, joyful smile and his heartfelt embrace of a little kid from East Oakland in a moment empowered and changed my life. Hank 'The Hammer' Aaron smiled upon me. The love shown is forever appreciated. I am Hammer because he was 'Hammering Hank Aaron'."

