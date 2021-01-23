 
 

'Babylon 5' and 'Lost' Star Mira Furlan Dies at 65

'Babylon 5' and 'Lost' Star Mira Furlan Dies at 65
The Croatian actress who starred in TV shows such as 'Babylon 5' and 'Lost' passes away at the age of 65 after her health had deteriorated 'for some time.'

AceShowbiz - Actress Mira Furlan, who appeared in TV shows such as "Babylon 5" and "Lost", has died aged 65.

Her death was announced on her Twitter account on Thursday (21Jan21), with "Babylon 5" creator Michael Straczynski paying tribute later that night.

While he didn't reveal a cause of death, Straczynski said he and the "Babylon 5" cast and crew had "known for some time now that Mira's health was fading."

And despite "hoping that she would improve," Straczynski later received a call from "Babylon 5" 's Peter Jurasik, telling him that Mira's director husband Goran Gajic was "bringing her home."

"Mira was a good and kind woman, a stunningly talented performer, and a friend to everyone in the cast and crew of Babylon 5, and we are all devastated by the news," he wrote. "The cast members with whom she was especially close since the show's end will need room to process this moment, so please be gentle if they are unresponsive for a time. We have been down this road too often, and it only gets harder."

As well as starring as Delenn, she also found fame appearing as scientist Danielle Rousseau in "Lost". She made her final onscreen appearance in a film called "Burning at Both Ends", which has yet to be released.

She's survived by Gajic and their son Marko.

"Rest in peace my dear," former "Lost" co-star Yunjin Kim paid tribute on Instagram. Another ex-castmate Jorge Garcia wrote on his own page, "Sorry to hear of the passing of @mirafurlan_ 'She was always such a pro and a joy to work with. Rest In Peace.' "

