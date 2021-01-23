 
 

Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Laid to Rest Following Tragic Death

The son of Stephanie Seymour and billionaire Peter Brant has been laid to rest, a few days after news broke out that he died from an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

  • Jan 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Socialite Harry Brant was laid to rest on Thursday (21Jan21) after his tragic death aged 24.

Brant, the son of Stephanie Seymour and billionaire Peter Brant, passed away following an accidental overdose of prescription drugs, which occurred after a long struggle with addiction, according to a statement from his family.

His brother Peter Jr. revealed Harry's funeral was taking place on Thursday as he paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late sibling.

"Today we lay to rest, and honour the life of my brother, a true angel of light, an extraordinarily unique soul unlike any who have come before," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of Harry on his last day alive. "This photo taken on his last day, shows the eternal beauty he will forever hold."

"It is impossible to express the devastation I feel for the loss of one with whom I shared not only a lifetime of beautiful memories, but with one who cared so deeply for my own happiness, was so devoted to my personal comfort, It is the loss not only of a brother, but of a best friend, my other half. My heart shatters to think we will never see that dear sweet face again. @harry_brant."

As well as their familial relationship, Peter Jr. had teamed up with Harry, who was a successful model, on a unisex make-up line for MAC.

Harry is survived by Peter Jr., a younger sister, an older half-brother from Seymour's previous marriage, and four half-siblings from his father's previous marriage.

