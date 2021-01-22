 
 

Kendall Jenner's Beau Devin Booker Goes Speechless Over Her Bikini Pic

Kendall Jenner's Beau Devin Booker Goes Speechless Over Her Bikini Pic
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the pro athlete were first romantically linked in April 2020 when they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona.

  • Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner's rumored boyfriend Devin Booker could not help but gush over her sexy look. Shortly after the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star posted a bikini photo on social media, the NBA star was left speechless over it.

On Wednesday, January 20, the 24-year-old Phoenix Suns player reposted the supermodel's post on his Instagram Story. It featured some snaps showing her sunbathing in a beaded bikini during a recent trip to Mexico with her sister Kylie Jenner. In the accompanying message, he penned, "Whew" alongside a panting emoji.

In the original post, the TV personality included one image where she enjoyed a drink and chips on a yellow sofa as well as one mirror selfie. In the caption, she simply wrote, "a new day! a good day!"

  See also...

Kendall's post has since received positive comments from her family. One in particular was her mother Kris Jenner who gushed, "Cute hat!!!!!" Her Khloe Kardashian raved, "You are paradise! No matter where you go paradise follows." Meanwhile, Kylie sent out one fire emoji.

The 25-year-old beauty and the basketball athlete were first romantically linked in April 2020 when they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. However, a source told TMZ at that time that they were only friends.

"Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines," the source stated. "Devin is a friend and is part of the small group. They took a road trip for some much-needed air."

Kendall and Devin, nonetheless, added more fuels to their romance rumors after being spotted spending time together on several occasions. The pair was last seen in September 2020 when stepping out for dinner at Soho House in Malibu, California.

Before dating Devin, Kendall was in relationships with other basketball players Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin. As for Devin, he was romantically linked to Kylie's former best friend Jordyn Woods.

You can share this post!

Kodak Black Already Released From Jail Following Pardon From Trump
Related Posts
Kendall Jenner Explains How She Gets Through 2020 as She Struggled With Her Mental Health

Kendall Jenner Explains How She Gets Through 2020 as She Struggled With Her Mental Health

Kendall Jenner Dresses as Pamela Anderson in Her Birthday/Halloween Star-Studded Party

Kendall Jenner Dresses as Pamela Anderson in Her Birthday/Halloween Star-Studded Party

Kendall Jenner Called 'Trashy' for Going Braless in Transparent Tank Top

Kendall Jenner Called 'Trashy' for Going Braless in Transparent Tank Top

Kendall Jenner Goes Off on Kylie for Wearing This Outfit: 'You Ruined My Night'

Kendall Jenner Goes Off on Kylie for Wearing This Outfit: 'You Ruined My Night'

Most Read
Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance
Celebrity

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Alyssa Milano Considers Covid-19 Diagnosis 'Blessing'

Alyssa Milano Considers Covid-19 Diagnosis 'Blessing'

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Accused of Faking Relationship for Business Deal

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Accused of Faking Relationship for Business Deal

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Released From Prison Isolation

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Released From Prison Isolation

Wendy Williams Insists She Attended Her Mom's Funeral

Wendy Williams Insists She Attended Her Mom's Funeral