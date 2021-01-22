Kendall Jenner's Beau Devin Booker Goes Speechless Over Her Bikini Pic

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the pro athlete were first romantically linked in April 2020 when they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona.

Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner's rumored boyfriend Devin Booker could not help but gush over her sexy look. Shortly after the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star posted a bikini photo on social media, the NBA star was left speechless over it.



On Wednesday, January 20, the 24-year-old Phoenix Suns player reposted the supermodel's post on his Instagram Story. It featured some snaps showing her sunbathing in a beaded bikini during a recent trip to Mexico with her sister Kylie Jenner. In the accompanying message, he penned, "Whew" alongside a panting emoji.

In the original post, the TV personality included one image where she enjoyed a drink and chips on a yellow sofa as well as one mirror selfie. In the caption, she simply wrote, "a new day! a good day!"

Kendall's post has since received positive comments from her family. One in particular was her mother Kris Jenner who gushed, "Cute hat!!!!!" Her Khloe Kardashian raved, "You are paradise! No matter where you go paradise follows." Meanwhile, Kylie sent out one fire emoji.

The 25-year-old beauty and the basketball athlete were first romantically linked in April 2020 when they were spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. However, a source told TMZ at that time that they were only friends.

"Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines," the source stated. "Devin is a friend and is part of the small group. They took a road trip for some much-needed air."

Kendall and Devin, nonetheless, added more fuels to their romance rumors after being spotted spending time together on several occasions. The pair was last seen in September 2020 when stepping out for dinner at Soho House in Malibu, California.

Before dating Devin, Kendall was in relationships with other basketball players Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin. As for Devin, he was romantically linked to Kylie's former best friend Jordyn Woods.