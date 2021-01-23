Wendy Williams' Brother Admits He Was 'Wrong' for Airing Family Business in Public

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The TV personality and her brother Tommy Williams are feuding after the latter claimed that Wendy didn't attend the funeral for their mother Shirley Williams, who passed away last year.

AceShowbiz - Owning up to his mistake? In a new video, Wendy Williams' brother Tommy Williams admitted that it was wrong for him to publicly share their family business instead of trying to reach out to the TV host personally.

"I was wrong to utilize a platform to levy a conversation regardless as to whether or not I could reach out to you and get a response," Tommy shared. "Regardless as I thought you were right or wrong, how you left daddy feeling. It was a choice that you had made, you have to live with."

In response to Wendy telling him and his wife to mind their own businesses, Tommy said, "You told me and my wife to get our lives. You're right; I'm gonna get my life." He continued, "I'm gonna get my life in order by pulling back, taking the high road."

Wendy and Tommy are feuding after the latter claimed that Wendy didn't attend the funeral for their mother Shirley Williams, who passed away last year. "I don't understand how a person cannot go to a funeral and hold up the one person or the family member that you do have, the parent that you do have left, and just move on," he claimed during an Instagram Live session earlier this month. While Tommy didn't explain why Wendy wasn't at the funeral, he mentioned that Wendy's ex-husband Kevin Hunter came to support.

In response to the claims, Wendy threatened to expose Tommy. "You better stop talking the way you're talking, because now it's dripping into my comment page. I wasn't searching for Tommy. I was simply looking about how people felt about last week's shows, or the dresses, or the guests we had on, we do a nice production here," she warned her brother.

Wendy continued, "Honey, you don't want me to start pegging you to be the person that you are, with full-blown receipts. I could fill the audience with receipts, with the leftovers all the way around the block…."

In an episode of her talk show Wendy also said that she did attend their mom's funeral. "Tommy, you know I was at Mommy's service and you know she looked beautiful in her casket," she told her brother. In addition to denying Tommy's claims, she revealed that Tommy started a fist fight with a younger family member during the funeral, saying, "And you know that you fist fought a loving member of our family [who is] half your age."