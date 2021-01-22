Bow Wow Accused of Disrespecting Keyshia Cole With Comment During 'Verzuz' Battle

WENN Celebrity

While some viewers are upset that the 'Rain on Me' songstress and Keyshia Cole show up late for the long-awaited episode, Bow Wow leaves a 'corny' joke during the live event.

AceShowbiz - The long-awaited "Verzuz" battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole was finally happening on Thursday, January 19. Many were tuning in for the live-streamed event, but they were almost disappointed because the two leading stars showed up late.

Among those who weighed in on their tardiness was Bow Wow. But instead of putting the focus on the show itself, he made a ridiculous claim that put the attention to him for the wrong reason. "She was never this late when id call her over," so he commented when Keyshia hadn't arrived on the set during the Instagram Live event.

Needless to say, the "Let Me Hold You" rapper earned backlash for his disrespectful comment on the "Love" hitmaker. "He's so corny," one person mocked the 33-year-old star. Another similarly said of his comment on Keyshia, "He's soooo corny. Who knew that he'd grow up to be this guy? He ALWAYS keeps a females name on his tongue."

"The disrespect," a third commenter remarked. A fourth person slammed Bow Wow, "Sicka this little RUNT." Someone else called him "a clown," while another accused him, "He need attention baaaaaad! Yikes."

Some others told Bow Wow to stop clowning women like that. "He need to just stop at this point," one of them said, while another added, "He needs to be stopped and put in his place."

The "Verzuz" battle between Ashanti and Keyshia was initially scheduled to take place in December 2020, but it was scrapped after the former tested positive for COVID-19. "Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight's @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ," a statement released by the show hosted by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz read. "Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime."

It continued, "We apologize to our incredible audience! Get well soon, Ashanti. Wear a mask, stay inside, and take COVID-19 seriously. It's truly affecting our community."

The battle was rescheduled for earlier this month, but it was postponed again due to relocation. "I'm so sorry the @verzuztv event didn't happen!" so Keyshia wrote on January 9 in the caption alongside a selfie. She then explained that the decision to delay the much-awaited episode was made to ensure safety for everyone involved, saying, "I want you guys to kno, I really think @applemusic didn't want to put staff/Production in danger along with @ashanti and myself."

The "I Should Have Cheated" songstress added at the time, "Due to the recent spike with the Corona virus .... I kno you all had get togethers and parties planned in states that were open. I'm so sorry! I love you guys, and thank you for the continued love and support over all these years!!! I BEEN READY! And I STAY READY!!!"