Cardi B Amuses Fans With Explanation Why She Missed Performing 'WAP' at Joe Biden Inauguration
While she did not take part in the festivity following the historic swearing-in ceremony, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker praises Ozuna's 'Taki Taki' performance during the Virtual Parade Across America.

  • Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has tickled her fans' funny bone over Joe Biden's inauguration. Having been notably missing from the celebration of the historic swearing-in ceremony, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker jokingly explained why she missed on performing her hit collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP".

The 28-year-old raptress shared her jokes via Twitter on early Thursday morning, January 21. "Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment, " she quipped along with two sweating emojis. "....maybe next time."

Cardi's post has since been flooded with hilarious memes from her fans. One put out an edited picture of Bernie Sanders' viral snap during the inauguration which was combined with a screenshot of "WAP" music video. Another shared almost similar meme and jested, "this the America we want."

Jokes aside, the wife of Offset previously praised Ozuna for performing their hit collaboration along with DJ Snake and Selena Gomez, "Taki Taki", during the Virtual Parade Across America. Reposting a video of his performance, she simply raved, "Very strong."

While she was absent from the festivity, Cardi had an opportunity to have a conversation with Biden before the election. In August 2020, she interviewed the now-President about his plans for the country, especially in health, education and racial issues.

"It's important to have free [health care], because look what is happening right now," Cardi told Biden in their virtual chat for ELLE. "Of course, I think we need free college. And I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I'm tired of it."

In response to Cardi's statement, Biden replied, "Presidents have to take responsibility." He went on, "Sometimes the truth is hard. But right now, we're in a position where we have an opportunity to make so much progress. The American public has had the blinders taken off."

