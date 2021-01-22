 
 

Hillary Scott of Lady A Came Close to Do Solo Debut With Carrie Underwood's 'Jesus, Take the Wheel'

Looking back at the hit song that launched the 'American Idol' alum into stardom, the 'Need You Now' singer reveals it was pitched to her before she teamed up with Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood.

AceShowbiz - Carrie Underwood's breakthrough hit "Jesus, Take the Wheel" was almost recorded by Lady A's Hillary Scott.

The "Need You Now" singer tells Taste of Country the track was pitched to her when she had a solo development deal with a Nashville, Tennessee record label before she became a member of what was then Lady Antebellum.

"It was one of my favourites, and then that was all right in the time she (Underwood) was on American Idol," Scott recalls. "She was a country artist on American Idol, which was amazing, and that song really spoke to her."

Carrie went on to win the talent show and released "Jesus, Take the Wheel" as the first single from her debut album, "Some Hearts", in 2005. It went to number one the following January (06) and helped Carrie pick up the Academy of Country Music Award for Single of the Year and Grammys for Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

  See also...

"She goes on to take it and it's a huge hit and the message of the song is so beautiful," Scott notes. "It's neat to have watched the journey of that song."

Scott went on to form Lady A with Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood in 2006.

That aside, Lady A was surprised to find out that they were invited to Grand Ole Opry. "An invitation into the @opry makes country artists like us feel like we will always have a home—a place to celebrate country music, play our songs, visit with our friends and fans...a place to belong. Thank you @opry and thank you @dariusrucker for sharing the good news with us.

she wrote on Instagram.

