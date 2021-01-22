'Game of Thrones' Prequel Titled 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' in the Works on HBO

HBO TV

AceShowbiz - Another prequel series of "Game of Thrones" is reportedly in early development on HBO. Titled "Tales of Dunk and Egg", the planned project would be based on the series of fantasy novellas by George R. R. Martin.

Variety reports that series is set to be a one-hour show. It will follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of "A Song of Ice and Fire". While there is no writer or talent currently attached to the project, a source tells the publication that HBO sets it as a high priority as the premium cabler wants to continue the success of "Game of Thrones".

Martin himself has released three novellas in the "Tales of Dunk and Egg" series. The novellas include "The Hedge Knight" in 1998, "The Sworn Sword" in 2003 and "The Mystery Knight" in 2010. All of them were later collected and published together in 2015 as "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms".

Should the project be officially announced, fans seemingly will be happy as they have been calling for an adaptation of the "Tales of Dunk and Egg" saga ever since HBO first announced it was developing various spin-off series following the end of "Game of Thrones". It was previously teased that the saga was among the contenders to get a TV show adaptation, though Martin denied the reports at the time.

"Tales of Dunk and Egg" will be the second prequel on HBO if the network greenlights the show, joining "House of the Dragon". Sets 300 years before the events on "Game of the Thrones", "House of the Dragon" will chronicle the House of Targaryen. British actor Paddy Considine has been tapped to play King Viserys Targaryen.

"King Viserys Targaryen is chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal," the description of the character reads. "He is a warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings."