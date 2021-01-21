Jennifer Lopez Catches the Heat for 'Self-Serving' Performance at 2021 Inauguration

Music

The 'On the Floor' songstress gets called out after she sneaked in a reference to her 2000's hit 'Let's Get Loud' during a medley of patriotic songs at Joe Biden's inauguration.

Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez's performance at the 2021 inauguration has drawn mixed responses. While some praised her for her beautiful rendition of "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful", she raised eyebrows with an unexpected reference to her song "Let's Get Loud" at the Wednesday, January 20 event.

Near the end of her medley of the patriotic songs at Joe Biden's inauguration, the Grammy Award-nominated artist recited the final words of the Pledge of Allegiance, "One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all," in Spanish. She then belted out, "let's get loud," which was a clear reference to her 2000 hit.

People quickly took to Twitter to share their reactions to J.Lo's performance. While some found it amusing, others dragged the singer/actress for the move as they dubbed it "cringe" or "self-serving."

"Miss JLO...........Let's Get Loud? At the Inauguration?" a shocked viewer tweeted. Another shared similar reaction, "I am absolutely losing my mind at J.Lo adding 'Let's Get Loud' into her performance ...."

"I'm sorry, I just busted out laughing at Jenny's 'Let's get loud' remix," an amused user commented, while another accused J.Lo of "rewriting This Land Is Your Land as a Jlo greatest hits medley."

Some others were not that nice, with one blasting the "Hustlers" star's performance, "Jlo's performance was so cringe why did she have to throw in her let's get loud lyric." Another echoed the sentiment, "Did anyone else cringe when J.Lo said 'let's get loud' towards the end of the song? Ma'am this is not the time to plug your personal brand."

"Whoever hired her to perform should be fired," another remarked, while someone else hilariously asked, "If JLo could sneak 'Let's get loud' into her inaugural performance I'm just really confused as to why we didn't get 'I wanna take a ride on your disco stick' in Gaga's National Anthem??"

Replying to the question, another user explained, "@JLo spoke Spanish saying, 'One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty & justice for all' & also 'Let's get loud' which is a call to Latinx communities to not be quiet but fight to be heard, similar to what she did during the Super Bowl half-time show."

Another also defended the star, "She is just telling Latinos to get loud and use our voice to make changes. She has done that for a while now." Someone else added, "You don't seem to understand....let's get loud is for minorities like Hispanics to voice out their grievances 'out loud' , specially Puerto Ricans who are forced to be Americans."

J.Lo herself has not responded to the backlash.