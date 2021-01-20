 
 

New Dad Zayn Malik Gets Called Out for Seemingly Getting High During Early Morning Livestream

New Dad Zayn Malik Gets Called Out for Seemingly Getting High During Early Morning Livestream
WENN
Celebrity

The former One Direction member, who just welcomed his first child with Gigi Hadid, has sparked concerns when he drinks beer and smokes what fans believed to be a cannabis joint during livestream.

  • Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zayn Malik has sparked concern among his fans after drinking beer and smoking during a 6am livestream session on Monday (18Jan21).

The "Pillow Talk" star, who welcomed a daughter with girlfriend Gigi Hadid in September (20), was believed to be in New York, where he currently lives, when he went live on Instagram in the early hours of the morning.

Telling fans he was listening to tracks from his third studio album "Nobody Is Listening", Zayn added, "I've recorded a sick song today. It might seem a bit weird. I just sat at a computer. I looped four bars. But that's all I can say. It's sick, right?"

  See also...

As well as singing along to the tunes, Zayn swigged from a bottle of beer, ate pizza, and smoked what some fans speculated was a cannabis joint.

"Why is Zayn getting high and blasting lights and music at 6am when he supposedly has a baby in the house?" one fan tweeted, while another added, "If he's in NYC he went live at 6am, which seems an odd time to be smoking a joint and blasting music that loud.”

Zayn's livestream came ahead of the official U.K. chart figures being released this Friday (22Jan21) - with early predictions suggesting that "Nobody Is Listening" is due to enter the charts at number 10.

Back in September after welcoming his daughter, the singer wrote, "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

You can share this post!

Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Mansion Finally Sold After Being on Market for Over 3 Years

Tiffany Trump Announces Engagement on Eve of Joe Biden's Inauguration
Related Posts
Zayn Malik Goes Platinum Blonde in First Outing Since Welcoming Baby Girl With Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik Goes Platinum Blonde in First Outing Since Welcoming Baby Girl With Gigi Hadid

Police Shut Down Wedding Reception of Zayn Malik's Sister

Police Shut Down Wedding Reception of Zayn Malik's Sister

Zayn Malik Releases New Sultry Solo Single After Welcoming Daughter With Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik Releases New Sultry Solo Single After Welcoming Daughter With Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik Shares First Glimpse of His Daughter With Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik Shares First Glimpse of His Daughter With Gigi Hadid

Most Read
Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating
Celebrity

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex BFF Kelsey Nicole Under Fire for Supporting Rival Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex BFF Kelsey Nicole Under Fire for Supporting Rival Erica Banks

Liam Hemsworth Sells Malibu House He Shares With Brothers Luke and Chris

Liam Hemsworth Sells Malibu House He Shares With Brothers Luke and Chris

Pics: Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan All Over Each Other on Romantic St. Barts Vacation

Pics: Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan All Over Each Other on Romantic St. Barts Vacation

Fred Rogers' Widow Joanne Dies at 92

Fred Rogers' Widow Joanne Dies at 92