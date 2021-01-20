Lucille Ball's Daughter Defends Nicole Kidman's Casting in Biopic: 'Just Trust Us'

Facebook/WENN Movie

Lucie Arnaz addresses controversy surrounding Nicole's casting to play the 'I Love Lucy' star in the upcoming movie 'Being the Ricardos' which will be directed by Aaron Sorkin.

AceShowbiz - Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's daughter Lucie Arnaz has defended the casting of Nicole Kidman in Aaron Sorkin's movie about her parents.

It was recently reported the Australian actress is in final talks to portray the "I Love Lucy" icon in Amazon's "Being the Ricardos", opposite Javier Bardem as Arnaz. However, upon hearing of the reports, fans suggested that "Will & Grace" star Debra Messing would be better suited for the part - leading to the screen star launching a Twitter campaign to take on the role.

Now Lucie has weighed in on the debate in a video shared on Facebook, telling her fans, "There seems to be a lot of discussion about 'Nicole Kidman, it should be Debra Messing, it should be Carole Cook,' I don't know. Here's the deal, what you should understand: We are not doing a remake of 'I Love Lucy.' No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo nor do the Vitameatavegamin routine or ... any of the silly things."

"It's the story of Lucille Ball - my actual mother - not Lucy Ricardo and her husband Desi Arnaz, my dad - not Ricky Ricardo."

Lucie went on to add that while "there will be humour in the film," it would largely be focused on the "love affair" between her mother and father.

She also insisted that the movie isn't a "whole story" or "a biopic from cradle to grave," but promised fans, "I don't think you will be disappointed."

"I hope I can set the record straight here and say stop arguing about 'Who should play it? She doesn't look like her? The nose isn't the same, she isn't as funny,' " she concluded. "Just trust us. It's gonna be a nice film. And P.S.: The voting is over."