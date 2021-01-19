 
 

Chrissy Teigen Struggles to Fit Into Her Boots as She Takes Up Horse Riding

The 'Chrissy's Court' star has found a new hobby, horseback riding, with her kids on the recommendation of her therapist following her heartbreaking miscarriage.

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen has taken up horse riding on the recommendation of her therapist as she continues to try and move on following the devastating loss of her baby son Jack last year (20).

The model and presenter told her fans on Twitter that her counsellor suggested picking a hobby that is "just for her" - prompting her to think about horseback riding.

"My therapist says I need something that I do just for me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world," Chrissy wrote.

She then posted a picture of the horse she'd be riding on, adding, "I hope this dude likes me. He's so handsome and appears lazy, I love."

However, things weren't all smooth sailing for Chrissy, who struggled to get into her knee-length black riding boots - even resorting to a hairdryer to try and get the rigid boots over her calves.

Chrissy and husband John Legend were left devastated following her tragic miscarriage in November. Since then, the "Lip Sync Battle" star has been experimenting with various things to make herself feel better - including wigs, face jewels and a nose ring.

The mother of two also quit alcohol before New Year's Eve. "I was done with making an a*s of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep," so she claimed.

