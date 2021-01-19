 
 

Chris Nolan and Steve McQueen Sign Letter Asking Government for More Cinema Funding

Chris Nolan and Steve McQueen Sign Letter Asking Government for More Cinema Funding
WENN
Movie

A number of big names ranging from directors, producers, and actors have signed a petition appealing for more funding for cinemas from the British government amid Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Christopher Nolan and Steve McQueen are among the big names to have signed a letter to U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, appealing for more funding for cinemas amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The letter - a follow-up to the U.K. Cinema Association's Keep the Magic Alive campaign in December (20) - states that while the British government has tried to help the struggling sector, it's not enough to keep them afloat.

"There is no doubt that if supported to survive, the sector will recover and once again thrive. But the need for direct financial support is pressing," the letter, also signed by filmmakers Guy Ritchie, Sam Mendes, Ridley Scott, Danny Boyle, and Asif Kapadia, producers Barbara Broccoli and David Heyman, and actors Noel Clarke and Jude Law, reads. "We recognise the support that government has already been able to provide. But we fear that this will not be enough, with the challenges being most acute for those larger cinema operators who have not been able to access any tailored funding."

  See also...

"These companies represent over 80 per cent of the market, in many ways constituting its 'critical mass' and helping to drive the success of associated sectors such as film distribution and production coalesce. Without them, the future of the entire U.K. film industry would look extremely precarious."

Due to Covid-19 lockdowns in the U.K., the majority of cinemas closed towards the end of 2020, and have yet to re-open. And while some of the smaller cinema operators have received funding through the British Film Institute, it's thought that the larger companies - such as Cineworld and Odeon - haven't been given any government support, other than generic business support such as the furlough scheme.

"U.K. cinema stands on the edge of an abyss. We urgently need targeted funding support to ensure that future generations can enjoy the magic of cinema," the letter concludes.

In total, more than 40 figures from the U.K. film industry have signed the letter, which was printed in The Sunday Times newspaper.

You can share this post!

Myleene Klass Describes Hear'Say Reunion as Going 'Backwards'

Doug Liman: Filming Low-Budgeted 'Locked Down' Boosts His Confidence in Shooting Outer Space Movie
Related Posts
Christopher Nolan Denies Bizarre Claim He Bans Chairs From Set

Christopher Nolan Denies Bizarre Claim He Bans Chairs From Set

Most Read
Leslie Mann So Nervous to Film Scene With Judi Dench That She Needed Over an Hour to Calm Down
Movie

Leslie Mann So Nervous to Film Scene With Judi Dench That She Needed Over an Hour to Calm Down

Carey Mulligan Among Honorees at 2021 Palm Springs International Film Awards

Carey Mulligan Among Honorees at 2021 Palm Springs International Film Awards

Kristy Swanson Dragged by Fellow Stars for Protesting Trump's Removal From 'Home Alone 2'

Kristy Swanson Dragged by Fellow Stars for Protesting Trump's Removal From 'Home Alone 2'

Matt Damon Reportedly Joins 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as He Brings Family to Australia

Matt Damon Reportedly Joins 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as He Brings Family to Australia

Johnny Flynn Calls David Bowie Biopic 'Really Dark Little Film' as He Slams 'Unhelpful' Trailer

Johnny Flynn Calls David Bowie Biopic 'Really Dark Little Film' as He Slams 'Unhelpful' Trailer

'Parasite' Director Tapped as Head of Jury at 2021 Venice International Film Festival

'Parasite' Director Tapped as Head of Jury at 2021 Venice International Film Festival

Gal Gadot Says 'Wonder Woman 1984' Gold Armor Is Painful to Wear

Gal Gadot Says 'Wonder Woman 1984' Gold Armor Is Painful to Wear

Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas Keen to Do 'Save the Last Dance' Sequel

Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas Keen to Do 'Save the Last Dance' Sequel

The Russo Brothers Spill on Tom Holland's Role in Their Decision to Take on 'Cherry'

The Russo Brothers Spill on Tom Holland's Role in Their Decision to Take on 'Cherry'

Russell Crowe Blasts 'Kids These Days' for Roasting His Oscar-Winning Film

Russell Crowe Blasts 'Kids These Days' for Roasting His Oscar-Winning Film

Wendi Mclendon-Covey Rules Out 'Bridesmaid' Sequel Because Kristen Wiig Says No

Wendi Mclendon-Covey Rules Out 'Bridesmaid' Sequel Because Kristen Wiig Says No

Jude Law's Son Almost Gave Up His Acting Dream Due to the Shadow of His Parents' Fame

Jude Law's Son Almost Gave Up His Acting Dream Due to the Shadow of His Parents' Fame

Doug Liman: Filming Low-Budgeted 'Locked Down' Boosts His Confidence in Shooting Outer Space Movie

Doug Liman: Filming Low-Budgeted 'Locked Down' Boosts His Confidence in Shooting Outer Space Movie