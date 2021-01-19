Myleene Klass Describes Hear'Say Reunion as Going 'Backwards'

Music

The British presenter explains that, while she refuses to 'go backwards' and reunite with her Hear'Say bandmates, she gives them her blessing to regroup.

AceShowbiz - Myleene Klass won't "go backwards" and reunite with Hear'Say.

It was claimed last month the "Pure and Simple" group - which also included Kym Marsh, Noel Sullivan, Suzanne Shaw, and Danny Foster - would be getting back together to mark 20 years since they were formed on TV show "Popstars" and while the 42-year-old star confirmed she was approached about the possibility, she wasn't interested because her pop career feels like a "lifetime" ago.

"They asked me. I told them, 'Go forth, with my blessing'," she told You magazine. "Look at where we are. We are mothers of blended families and second marriages and Kym's a granny. It's a lifetime ago. If I go backwards, I won't know who I am. I hope it works. I will be cheering the loudest."

Kym recently played down reports of a pop "comeback" for the band.

She said, "It was reported that Hear'Say are in talks to reunite to mark our 20th anniversary. The truth is that, while we have been talking and it would be nice to do something to mark 20 years, right now we don't have any plans to make a comeback."

"We've basically all reconnected during lockdown and have been chatting on Zoom and doing a bit of reminiscing, talking about the fact it will be 20 years soon. We've obviously all had much more time on our hands, so it's been lovely to catch up."

After forming on "Popstars", the band had a huge hit with "Pure and Simple" and released two studio albums in quick succession, "Popstars" and "Everybody".

Kym departed the band in January 2002, with new member Johnny Shentall joining in February, before Hear'Say split in October of that year.