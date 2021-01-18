King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

Instagram Celebrity

Kayla B posts contradicting tweets about her late brother's love life after she got into a physical fight with Cuban Doll, who reportedly tried to sleep with the 'Crazy Story' rapper.

AceShowbiz - King Von's sister continues to meddle in her late brother's alleged past romantic relationships after his death. Over the weekend, Kayla B posted contradicting tweets about the rapper's love life amid several women's claims about their intimate relationships with the "Crazy Story" spitter.

On Saturday, January 16, Kayla weighed on rumors that Von was romantically involved with Kris Summers prior to his death. Confirming their relationship, she responded to a fan's tweet which claimed, "she wasn't f**king wit him it was a 1 time thing he wouldnt F**K WITH something that look like that." Contrary to the fan's belief, Kayla said, "Lol kris & Von was together a lot stfu."

Another accused Von of two timing Asian Doll a.k.a. Asian Da Bratt with Kris. "AND YOU THINK THATS OKAY? She f**ked with Von while she was cool with Asian THATS NOT THURRL BRO," the second user wrote, to which Kayla replied, "They was never friends y'all be thinking y'all know so much."

When someone claimed that Kayla was trying to have Von's other exes gang up on Asian, Kayla clapped back, "Lol nobody never disliked her nobody cares y'all so mad stfu."

Later, in another now-deleted tweet posted on Sunday, Kayla claimed that her brother was never in an exclusive relationship his entire life. "Von wasn't in a relationship wit nobody before he died ! Wasn't getting back wit nobody he was living his best life f**kin wit who Eva he wanted 2," she posted, before adding, "hahaaaa just cleared y'all mad a** go run and tell that b***hes."

Kayla's tweets came after Asian defended calling herself "Queen Von" despite having reportedly broken up with the Chicago rapper before he died. "I use to rock shirts with Von name on it I use to wear his clothes I use to bang his set I talked like him since day1 been rapping like him he I been 'queen von/ granddaughter,' " she tweeted on Thursday, January 14. "I been posting this man everything I'm doing now I BEEN DID WHILE HE WAS HERE don't hate I'm blessed."

Kayla, meanwhile, recently got into a physical fight with Cuban Doll after trading insults on social media. A video of their brawl was posted online, with Kayla revealing that they bit each other during the fight. While it was unclear what triggered the feud, Kayla previously claimed that her late brother told her Cuban tried to sleep with him.