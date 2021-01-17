Dua Lipa Dismisses People Criticizing Her Strip Club Visit as Hypocrites

Instagram Celebrity

The 'New Rules' hitmaker fires back at the critics who found fault in her visit to the strip club with Lizzo and Rosalia last year following the Grammy Awards.

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa has spoken out about her controversial trip to a strip club last year (20), insisting she doesn't feel guilty for "supporting women in all fields of work."

The "New Rules" star was seen attending an afterparty following the Grammy awards at the popular Hollywood spot alongside Lil Nas X, Rosalia, and Lizzo, who hosted the bash.

After Lizzo shared footage from the event on her Instagram Story, in which Dua was seen throwing money at dancers working inside the club, the hashtag #DuaLipaIsOverParty began trending on Twitter, and led to the "Physical" star being labelled "anti-feminist."

However, addressing the backlash for the first time during an interview with Rolling Stone, Dua said, "I just feel like, if you're a feminist, you have to also support women in all fields of work."

"We have to support sex workers, we have to believe that that (work) is their choice and their right. It seems quite hypocritical, I think, people picking and choosing as to how they want to support women and when it suits them. That's another form of misogyny, which really derives from the male gaze."

Last year, she made it clear that she would not apologize for her strip club visit. "I don't like to apologise if I don't believe I should be apologising for something," she said. "I believe in supporting women in all fields of work. Nothing at that party was derogatory; everyone was just dancing and having fun."

"Not every sex worker is being forced to do something they don't wanna do. I think a lot of the women found it really empowering and really like to dance."