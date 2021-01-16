Reports of Tom Cruise Bringing COVID-19 Robots to 'Mission: Impossible 7' Set Debunked

Paramount Pictures Movie

It was previously said that the Ethan Hunt depicter and producer of the movie bought robots to enforce safety on the film's set after two crew members broke COVID-19 protocols.

AceShowbiz - Having been known for going great lengths to ensure safety on the "Mission: Impossible VII" set, Tom Cruise has been reported taking an extreme measure to enforce COVID-19 protocols. The actor and producer of the action film series was said to have bought two robots to patrol the set.

As filming is reportedly set to resume in the U.K. later this week before moving to Dubai, "Tom is so serious about making sure the shoot isn't shut down that he's splashed out on these robots as he can't be everywhere to ensure people are behaving themselves," a source told The Sun.

The robots, which reportedly can administer on-the-spot COVID-19 tests, were described by a source as "really sophisticated and rather intimidating. It's like the Terminator only not as violent."

A rep from the "Mission: Impossible VII" production has not responded to the story, but /Film's source has begged to differ. Debunking the reports of Cruise bringing robots to the set, the source told the site "the story is inaccurate and confirmed that there are no robots on set."

Cruise was caught launching into an expletive-laden rant on the London set of "M:I 7" in December 2020 after two crew members broke COVID-19 protocols. He reportedly spotted two assistants huddled around a monitor, watching playback and ignoring social distancing rules he had helped to introduce.

In an audio obtained by The Sun, the 58-year-old actor was heard yelling at the crew, "I don't ever want to see it again. Ever! And if you don't do it, you're fired, and I see you do it again you're f**king gone. And if anyone in this crew does it... And you, don't you ever f**king do it again. That's it. No apologies."

His co-star Vanessa Kirby later came to Cruise's defense, telling Extra in an interview earlier this month, "I think being safe is the message for everybody, really." The actress, whose sister works as part of the assistant's director's team on the film, added, "For me, seeing my sister doing it on the ground and every day coming home from work and it all going well, it was all inspiring. The whole industry has been shut down - cinemas, theaters, film sets. Seeing her go and do it and be one of the first ones up gave me hope."